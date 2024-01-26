 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Citizen reveals 2 new limited edition watches inspired by Godzilla

There are plenty of Godzilla-inspired features in the design

Sarah Veldman
By
Citizen Promaster Godzilla watches black and red
Citizen

In celebration of the illustrious 35-year legacy of the Promaster series, Citizen unveils a bold ode to the iconic Professional Diver 300m, affectionately known as “Zilla” among enthusiasts. Taking inspiration from Godzilla’s formidable presence, Citizen introduces a pair of exclusive watches for men, each encapsulating the essence of the legendary kaiju.

Embarking on this creative journey, Citizen crafted two limited-edition watches adorned with a captivating camouflage motif reminiscent of Godzilla’s textured scales. Delving deeper into the design, keen observers will delight in the subtle inclusion of miniature Godzillas concealed within the intricate pattern, adding a playful and mysterious touch.

Recommended Videos

The first dial pays homage to black and white Godzilla’s timeless aesthetic, capturing the cinematic giant’s essence in a classic monochrome palette. Meanwhile, the second variant, featuring a rich dark red hue, presents Godzilla in a moment of intense fury, vividly portrayed through a dynamic depiction of the creature “roaring in rage.”

Citizen Promaster limited edition Godzilla watch black
Citizen

Citizen Watches embraces its audience with a nickname coined by the community

In a rare departure from the norm, witnessing a renowned watch brand embrace the colloquial nicknames coined by its devoted community is a truly gratifying experience. The latest iteration, the exclusive Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver 300M Godzilla Limited Edition, exemplifies this refreshing engagement with enthusiasts.

Related

Breaking away from its conventional formal demeanor, Citizen’s new limited edition timepiece embraces the spirited dialogue within the community. The Godzilla edition not only revitalizes the iconic “Ecozilla” with a modern flair but also serves as a stylish homage to Japan’s legendary monster. This harmonious blend of cutting-edge design and a nod to cultural symbolism solidifies Citizen’s commitment to both innovation and a genuine connection with its passionate audience.

The basics

Let’s delve into the nitty-gritty of these wrist behemoths. With a diameter of 48.2mm and a thickness of 18.5mm, the stainless steel case of the Ecozilla demands attention. The dial, available in black or red, features large indices at five-minute intervals, ensuring readability that matches the bold design. The hands and dial indices are luminescent, providing visibility even in the darkest depths. With a water resistance of 300m and a rugged polyurethane strap/bracelet, the Ecozilla is not just a watch; it’s a companion for daring adventures like bungee jumping or first dates.

The movement

Beneath the monstrous exterior lies the heart of the Ecozilla – the Caliber Cal.B873. This powerhouse offers essential functions such as hours, minutes, seconds, and dates. What sets it apart? A remarkable power reserve of 6 months in power save mode ensures that the Ecozilla keeps ticking even when you take a break from the wrist action. Charged by light, this watch harnesses energy from its surroundings, epitomizing Citizen’s commitment to sustainable timekeeping. And talk about precision – the Ecozilla boasts an accuracy within +/- 15 seconds per month, a testament to the engineering prowess packed into this limited-edition marvel.

Citizen Promaster limited edition Godzilla watch red
Citizen

Where to buy the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver 300M Godzilla

Now that the allure of the Ecozilla has captured your imagination, you may wonder where to get your hands on this limited-edition masterpiece. Priced at $900, it’s a small investment for a colossal wrist presence. The Ecozilla is available now, but act swiftly – with only 2,500 units in black and 3,000 in red, this limited edition will become a collector’s item.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Longines Master Collection gets 2 new limited edition GMT models
Everything you need to know about these limited-edition Longines watches
Longines Master Collection GMT Yellow gold face

As any true horology fan will know, Longines watches are statements, expressions of our tastes and personalities that transcend mere functionality. Enter the new Longines Master Collection GMT models, an embodiment of exactitude, refinement, and an unwavering quest for excellence in the world of watches. Let's take a closer look at these watches for men.

The allure of Longines watches
Longines kicks off 2024 by extending its GMT legacy, introducing a pair of exclusive GMT models adorned in opulent yellow and rose gold. The renowned GMT abbreviation, originally signifying "Greenwich Mean Time," emerges as a well-known emblem within the world of horology. Yet, for aficionados of fine watches, it's undergone a metamorphosis, becoming a symbol of elegance, grandeur, and eternal allure. This transformation reflects the artistry behind seamlessly incorporating dual time zones into a singular masterpiece.

Read more
Watches 101: This is how to build the perfect watch collection
Elevate your entire wardrobe by building the perfect collection of accessories
Man wearing Norqain watch and adjusting his hat

The global watch industry is nearing $620 billion. It is a mammoth, and navigating it can get overwhelming, especially when deciding what watch to buy, and sometimes underwhelming when you choose the wrong one. Every man needs a good watch, no matter the situation or the outfit. Some watches focus on fashion, look great, and become a conversation piece others admire. Other watches focus on function, a tool you wear on your wrist that helps you get the job done. While there are some watches for men that can bridge gaps and play on both playgrounds, the unavoidable truth is if you want to always look great and be prepared, you want to have a solid watch collection.
Before we get into how to build the perfect collection of timepieces, we should talk about the philosophies behind them. If you are all about looking great, then there are some surface-level aspects to keep in mind. If you are about milestones and are looking for those unicorn pieces on the market, then that is a different focus. There is a lot to keep in mind whether you are collecting for function, fashion, or status. We have done the work and discovered the best way to build a solid collection from the ground up. These are the things to keep in mind.

Knowing your budget
Let's face it: your budget is going to be the first place you want your brain to go. Before you start thinking about what watches you want, you are going to start asking yourself, "How much is this going to cost me?" Of course, if you are swimming in cash and money isn't a concern at all, then your approach may just be to buy whatever strikes your fancy. However, if you are like most men, you have to consider what your budget is and how often you want to invest in a watch. Here are some ideas of thresholds you can look at if you want to plan your collection accordingly.

Read more
This new Rowing Blazers x Zodiac World GMT is a traveler’s dream
This new GMT tells time all over the world
Rowing Blazers X Zodiac World GMT

If you're a man who craves the thrill of travel, the Rowing Blazers x Zodiac World GMT is not just a watch; it's an essential companion. Crafted at the intersection of style and functionality, this timepiece is a testament to the collaboration between Zodiac and Rowing Blazers, marrying the world of high-end watchmaking with the bold spirit of adrenaline.

Exploring the watch requires a journey into its roots, where it draws inspiration from the iconic film Trading Places. In this cinematic masterpiece, the affluent Louis Winthorpe III engages in a societal switch with street-savvy Billy Ray Valentine. Amidst his struggles, Louis endeavors to pawn his exquisite timepiece in a Philadelphia shop, only to face an incredulous owner who deems the watch stolen, offering a mere fifty dollars. He passionately articulates the essence of his wristwatch during the negotiation, naming off several cities of which the fictional watch can give you the time.

Read more