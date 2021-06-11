Best Citizen Watches for Father’s Day 2021

It used to be that you’d work 50 or 60 years at a place, and on the way out the door of your retirement party, you’d be handed a watch. Well, you don’t need us to tell you that those days are long gone, and with it, the presentation-boxed wristwatch. But the fact that any smartphone displays time to the second will never replace the classic elegance of a wristwatch for men. This Father’s Day, it’s time to modify the age-old tradition by gifting your pop a wristwatch. While many brands attempt to blend affordability with luxury, no one does it better than Citizen. We’ve found our favorites for every type of dad, so all you’ve got to do is select the one that best fits your old man.

For The Man of Means: Citizen Promaster Aqualand

Once upon a time, dive watches were for, well, diving. But over the years, their robust builds and precision movements migrated from the water onto land, and guys like Burt Reynolds in Magnum, P.I. up to the current President of the United States, one Joe Biden, all wore them far from the beach. And so, for the refined patriarch in your life, there are few better gifts than the Citizen Promaster Aqualand dive watch. In addition to taking him down as far as 200 meters, its steel case and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protect a chronograph movement, depth display to 50 meters, auto start dive mode, and maximum depth memory. It’s lashed to his wrist via a wet-or-dry polyurethane. Oh, and one other thing: Since it runs on light — literally any light — he’ll never need to replace its battery. That’s as brilliant an idea as its illuminated hands.

For The Man of Speed: Citizen Promaster MX

When it comes to that dad whose foot can’t keep off the gas, his watch is of the classic racing variety. While many watches include a chronograph function, few execute this classic style better than the Citizen Promaster MX. Designers began with the look of a racing glove, sourcing a perforated leather folded over and double-stitched for its band to give it a feeling of the race track. The tachymeter scale around its bezel is both cool-looking and true to the archetype, assisting its chronograph function, which measures to both 99.9 records for sprints and up to 59 minutes for endurance events. To the naked eye, this may look like a faithful execution of a classic, but Citizen snuck in a few modern features your dad may enjoy, including a dual time function and an alarm. You can almost smell the burning rubber from this one.

For The Everyman: Citizen PCAT

True, there are those that dive and those that race, but for most, we look for a dependable, everyday accompaniment to ensure we’re in the right place at the right time. That’s the Citizen PCAT. An update on a classic design and all-new for 2021, it incorporates features from the above two archetypes while maintaining classic good looks and reliable performance of the original. It starts with the perpetual energy design of its Eco-Drive, which harnesses any and all light to keep on ticking. It’s also synchronized to the Atomic Time Clock and automatically adjusts to 24 different time zones based on its location. The tachymeter bezel and chronograph from the racing watch? It’s there, as is the 200-meter water resistance and hardened sapphire crystal of the company’s diving line. But, if anything, it’s understated, with a smaller footprint at 43 millimeters and with just enough gold to dress it up or down. For the everyman or really, any man, this is a great companion.

