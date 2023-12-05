 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best watch deals: Timex, Casio, and other affordable brands

John Alexander
By
Luminox field watch on bag
Luminox

Grabbing a great watch can be a tricky affair. Part of the watch-buying community just wants something that can conveniently tell the time, no phone or hands required. Yet another part of the community wants the best luxury watches, fine-tuned instruments that have complexity and style at their very center. As a result, it can be tricky to find the right price on a watch for your arm. Many people, for example, set the bar high and opt for watches under $1,000 as the deal spot. Others are just looking for a running watch that will tell them how fast their last lap was and don’t have time for that pricey stuff. Accommodating both styles of watch-hunter is, again, tricky.

To do so, however, we’re distilling down the most popular men’s watch brands and picking through their most essential deals. The result should give you that middle ground of luxury, style, and functionality that we know you crave.

Recommended Videos

Best Tissot watch deals

The Tissot Men's Le Locle has an interesting dial face pattern.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Tissot rose to popularity nearly 100 years ago, in the 1930s. Today, you can still find a great deal of wonderful Tissot watches that features a tough band and dials ranging from simple (but striking) to more intense designs. Here, we’ve selected a wide range (without overburdening you with choices) that represents Tissot’s many styles.

  • Tissot Men’s Tissot Chrono XL 316L —
  • Tissot Men’s PRX 316L —
  • Tissot Men’s Chrono XL —
  • Tissot Men’s Seastar 1000 Quartz Chronograph 316L —
  • Tissot Men’s Le Locle —

Best Timex watch deals

The front of the Timex Standard x Peanuts with Snoopy themed holiday watch.
.

In general, Timex watches have a very predictable dial layout, featuring few surprises. That means the joy in a Timex comes from the subtle difference from one watch to the next. It also means that quality can be expected to be quite similar from Timex to Timex. You’ll also note that Timex watches are typically inexpensive compared to other brands of quality watches, yet remain fashionable.

Related

To get any of the following deals, please be sure to enter the code “JOLLY20” upon checkout:

  • Timex Standard x Peanuts Featuring Snoopy Winter 40mm Leather Strap Watch —
  • Portside 43mm Eco-Friendly Resin Strap Watch —
  • Waterbury Dive 41mm Synthetic Rubber Strap Watch —
  • Navi XL Automatic 41mm Synthetic Rubber Strap Watch —
  • M79 Automatic 40mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch —

Best Casio watch deals

A Casio men's calculator watch with the time displayed.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Casio is a brand that makes incredibly affordable, budget watches for men. Their watches come in both digital and analog styles and are 100% not afraid to innovate. Note that their incredibly popular G-Shock line is being examine, separately, in the section below. Here are some offerings, both unique and mainline, that show off Casio’s brilliance and ability to discount to a truly low price:

  • Casio Men’s MQ24-7B2 Analog Watch —
  • Casio Heavy Duty Digital —
  • Casio Men’s FT-500WC-5BVCF Forester Sport Watch —
  • Casio Men’s Vintage CA-53W-1CR Calculator Watch —
  • Casio Men’s Digital World TIME A500WGA-9DF Stainless Steel Watch —

Best G-Shock watch deals

The Casio G-Shock GA-B2100's front.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Now, to be fair, G-Shock watches are a subset of Casio watches, seen above. They’re popularity stems from their ability to withstand “shock” whether that be from water, impact, or any other source. In other words, they are built to withstand whatever your arm and watch are withstanding. And while they do have a tough appearance, you’ll notice right away that many G-Shock watches aren’t necessarily afraid to play with whimsical colorations that other men’s watches would shy away from. Here are a number of discounted G-Shock watches with colorations ranging from muted and mundane to otherworldly:

  • ANALOG-DIGITAL GA2200SKL-8A —
  • DIGITAL DW6900GL-4 —
  • G-SHOCK MOVE GBD200RD-4 —
  • ANALOG-DIGITAL GA110GL-4A —
  • ANALOG-DIGITAL GA-B2100 —

Other watch deals we love

It goes without saying that these aren’t the only companies having great watch deals right now. But they were the ones we know you’ve been watching, and have some of the biggest selections to choose from. Next, we’ll be diving into a choice or two from brands that are either having smaller deals selections or that we’ve heard less eagerness about from deals hungry shoppers.

With all that being said, here are some watches from the wider world of watches that we think you’ll enjoy taking a look at:

  • NAVIFORCE Sport Military Watches for Men Waterproof Watch —
  • Citizen Quartz Men’s Watch Model: BI5000-01A —
  • Fossil Men’s Coachman Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Chronograph Watch —
  • Citizen Men’s Sport Casual Avion 3-Hand Date Eco-Drive Watch —
  • Movado 0607316 Blue Dial Brown Calfskin Strap Men’s Watch —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Under Armour Black Friday Sale: Up to 67% off clothes and shoes
Mick Shumacher wearing Under Armour shirt in gym.

Under Armour is a brand known primarily for its athletic clothing, followed by its shoes. As you might have guessed, they're doing a massive Black Friday sale today, with both clothes and shoes represented. While most items in the sale hover around the 30% off mark, we're seeing some items at a much higher rate off, with one item a full 67% off for the sale. To see everything in the sale, simply tap the button below. For a quick overview of the best picks, however, keep on reading.

Why you should shop Under Armour deals
Some time ago, we made a listing of the best workout brands for men. Naturally, Under Armour made the list and was praised as a company that focused on getting the job done over aesthetics. We liked the drying, odor-resistant UA Tech and think you will, too. Here are some of the best deals to take advantage of it this Black Friday.

Read more
Nike Black Friday deals are here: It’s your time to shine and shop [Sponsored]
Nike Blazer Low 77 Jumbo men's shoes being worn

Are you ready for some crazy deals from the big swoosh? They're here, and they're bigger than ever. Black Friday starts right now and runs from November 19 until November 25. It's the perfect time to save on almost everything Nike offers, including shoes, trainers, apparel, accessories, and so much more. Whether you're shopping for yourself, to beef up your wardrobe, or you need some gift ideas for friends and family, you do not want to miss out. Of course, we always recommend browsing the sale for yourself to see what's available, but we've also called out a few of our favorite Nike Black Friday deals below.

During the Black Friday sale, you can use code BLACKFRIDAY to get an extra 25% off, and yes, that stacks with existing deals. With that code, you'll save up to 60% off select Nike gear. Let's get shopping.

Read more
Ray-Ban Black Friday Deals: Save on 65+ pairs of sunglasses
Ray ban reloaded clubmaster

Nearly every retailer has started its Black Friday deals already. It’s a great time to shop for some style, particularly if you’ve had your eye on any of the best sunglasses for men. At Amazon you’ll find more than 65 pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses with Black Friday discounts taking place. There are dozens of different frame styles to choose from and prices start as low as $39. Free delivery is included with a purchase, but act quickly, as Black Friday deals tend to come and go without notice.

Why You Should Shop the Ray-Ban Sunglasses Sale at Amazon
Ray-Ban has long been known for making premium sunglasses, and its unique style is on full display with this Black Friday sale at Amazon. One of Ray-Ban’s most famous sunglasses frame is the Ray-Ban Aviator. It’s currently seeing a half-price discount for Black Friday, which brings its price down from $196 to a Black Friday

Read more