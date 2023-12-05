Best watch deals: Timex, Casio, and other affordable brands

Grabbing a great watch can be a tricky affair. Part of the watch-buying community just wants something that can conveniently tell the time, no phone or hands required. Yet another part of the community wants the best luxury watches, fine-tuned instruments that have complexity and style at their very center. As a result, it can be tricky to find the right price on a watch for your arm. Many people, for example, set the bar high and opt for watches under $1,000 as the deal spot. Others are just looking for a running watch that will tell them how fast their last lap was and don’t have time for that pricey stuff. Accommodating both styles of watch-hunter is, again, tricky.

To do so, however, we’re distilling down the most popular men’s watch brands and picking through their most essential deals. The result should give you that middle ground of luxury, style, and functionality that we know you crave.

Best Tissot watch deals

Tissot rose to popularity nearly 100 years ago, in the 1930s. Today, you can still find a great deal of wonderful Tissot watches that features a tough band and dials ranging from simple (but striking) to more intense designs. Here, we’ve selected a wide range (without overburdening you with choices) that represents Tissot’s many styles.

Tissot Men’s Tissot Chrono XL 316L —

Tissot Men’s PRX 316L —

Tissot Men’s Chrono XL —

Tissot Men’s Seastar 1000 Quartz Chronograph 316L —

Tissot Men’s Le Locle —

Best Timex watch deals

In general, Timex watches have a very predictable dial layout, featuring few surprises. That means the joy in a Timex comes from the subtle difference from one watch to the next. It also means that quality can be expected to be quite similar from Timex to Timex. You’ll also note that Timex watches are typically inexpensive compared to other brands of quality watches, yet remain fashionable.

Timex Standard x Peanuts Featuring Snoopy Winter 40mm Leather Strap Watch —

Portside 43mm Eco-Friendly Resin Strap Watch —

Waterbury Dive 41mm Synthetic Rubber Strap Watch —

Navi XL Automatic 41mm Synthetic Rubber Strap Watch —

M79 Automatic 40mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch —

Best Casio watch deals

Casio is a brand that makes incredibly affordable, budget watches for men. Their watches come in both digital and analog styles and are 100% not afraid to innovate. Note that their incredibly popular G-Shock line is being examine, separately, in the section below. Here are some offerings, both unique and mainline, that show off Casio’s brilliance and ability to discount to a truly low price:

Casio Men’s MQ24-7B2 Analog Watch —

Casio Heavy Duty Digital —

Casio Men’s FT-500WC-5BVCF Forester Sport Watch —

Casio Men’s Vintage CA-53W-1CR Calculator Watch —

Casio Men’s Digital World TIME A500WGA-9DF Stainless Steel Watch —

Best G-Shock watch deals

Now, to be fair, G-Shock watches are a subset of Casio watches, seen above. They’re popularity stems from their ability to withstand “shock” whether that be from water, impact, or any other source. In other words, they are built to withstand whatever your arm and watch are withstanding. And while they do have a tough appearance, you’ll notice right away that many G-Shock watches aren’t necessarily afraid to play with whimsical colorations that other men’s watches would shy away from. Here are a number of discounted G-Shock watches with colorations ranging from muted and mundane to otherworldly:

ANALOG-DIGITAL GA2200SKL-8A —

DIGITAL DW6900GL-4 —

G-SHOCK MOVE GBD200RD-4 —

ANALOG-DIGITAL GA110GL-4A —

ANALOG-DIGITAL GA-B2100 —

Other watch deals we love

It goes without saying that these aren’t the only companies having great watch deals right now. But they were the ones we know you’ve been watching, and have some of the biggest selections to choose from. Next, we’ll be diving into a choice or two from brands that are either having smaller deals selections or that we’ve heard less eagerness about from deals hungry shoppers.

With all that being said, here are some watches from the wider world of watches that we think you’ll enjoy taking a look at:

NAVIFORCE Sport Military Watches for Men Waterproof Watch —

Citizen Quartz Men’s Watch Model: BI5000-01A —

Fossil Men’s Coachman Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Chronograph Watch —

Citizen Men’s Sport Casual Avion 3-Hand Date Eco-Drive Watch —

Movado 0607316 Blue Dial Brown Calfskin Strap Men’s Watch —

