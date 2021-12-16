  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 9 Best Luxury Watches for Men to Shop Now

Beau Hayhoe
By
A man in a gray long-sleeved shirt wearing a luxury watch near a truck in the outdoors during a sunset.

We think every great watch rotation needs a healthy assortment of the best luxury watches, or at the very least, one especially investment-level timepiece. What makes a luxury watch so worthy of adding to your collection? Well, it’s a step up in every way from the timepiece you might be used to wearing on the daily, whether it’s a smartwatch, a rugged rubber-strap watch, or a “daily driver” leather watch that you’ve had for years. A luxury watch is a marker of intention, it adds elegance and refinement to your most well-tailored ensembles, and it’s a reminder of both intention and purpose that quite literally keeps you on track throughout the day. The best men’s watches are a welcome addition to your wrist game, to say the least.

The best luxury watches feature precise movements, handsome dial designs, high-quality case and strap materials, and just a little something extra to separate them from the rest of your watch collection. Sure, these timepieces are more expensive, but that’s not a bad thing: There’s hardly a situation in which you can’t wear your new favorite luxury watch, and that goes for more casual affairs, too. It’s worth buying and wearing as often as you can, all the better to get some “ROI” on your purchase. Where to start with the luxury watch market? We’ve got a few crucial picks in mind.

Best Overall: Panerai Luminor Marina

A close-up of a man's hand wearing a Panerai Luminor Marina.

There’s certainly plenty of debate as far as the best luxury watches are concerned, but Panerai’s timepieces are rugged and handsome, wearable with a suit and finely crafted leather boots or with a pocket tee and your best jeans. It’s hard to beat that kind of versatility.

Best Stainless Steel Watch: Shinola Great Americans Series Burton Watch

A Shinola Great Americans Series Burton Watch on gray background.

Sure, there are more expensive dive watches out there, but few that merge two all-American brands (Burton and its watch-loving founder, Jake Burton Carpenter, plus Shinola). This watch is crisply designed, durable, and elegant at the same time.

Most Rugged: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium

A Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium on white background.

Can a luxury watch also be rugged? When done right by Hamilton, it certainly can. The Khaki Field edition gets a special update here and is assuredly ready to be worn with a henley shirt and denim aplenty.

Best Automatic Watch: Longines HydroConquest Automatic Watch 

A Longines HydroConquest Automatic Watch on plain background.

Longines watches are precise, durable, and yet refined and wearable in most situations (even adventurous ones, like diving). This watch is fairly priced for all the wear you’ll get out of it, too.

Most Fashion-Forward: Gucci G-Timeless Leather Strap Watch

A Gucci G-Timeless Leather Strap Watch on white background.

Gucci is nothing if not bold when it comes to designing the best menswear and accessories on the market, and this leather strap watch puts the brand front and center on your wrist.

Other Luxury Watches We Love

Salvatore Ferragamo Sapphire Chronograph

A black Salvatore Ferragamo Sapphire Chronograph on plain background.

Ferragamo blends the sporty and the fashion-forward with one precisely crafted watch sure to work with more preppy ensembles (think a polo, white jeans, and driving loafers) or casual (like your favorite henley and dark blue jeans). It’s a fine luxury watch any way you look at it.

Movado Strato Chronograph

A blue Movado Strato Chronograph on white background.

If you’re going to invest in one of the best luxury watches for men, you might as well go big. This bold chronograph watch features an oversized dial and vibrant color for maximum style and functionality.

Tissot Seastar 2000 Professional

A stylish Tissot Seastar 2000 Professional.

Tissot watches are made to tackle the deepest depths while looking stylish and sharp on land and at sea. This visually striking watch is no exception. Wear it with pride.

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Stainless Steel Watch

An exquisite Tag Heuer Formula 1 Stainless Steel Watch on plain background.

This crisply designed, speedy, and sporty watch is a fitting nod to the brand’s racing-fueled history. It’s wearable heritage and style at its best.

Editors' Recommendations

These are 11 of the Best Gifts for Women

man giving woman a gift.

The Best Men’s Suit Deals to Shop For December 2021

the best black suits for men your next wedding date or work event

The 54 Best Gifts for Men for Holidays 2021

The 10 Best Luxury Outerwear and Coats for Men

the best trench coats for men mens coat

The 30 Best Netflix Shows to Binge in December 2021

best netflix shows dark1

These Are the 7 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $20

Mini Bowling Set Table Top Bowling Game — Mini Arcade Table Games

11 of the Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen They’ll Love

Best Camping Gear and Accessories

YY Nation — Stylish Shoes Looking To Stomp Their Environmental Impact

YY Nation's Spectra Merino Shoe in yellow.

How to Make Michelin-Starred Thai Food From a Master Chef

best thai recipes som tum ingredients

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is Just $60 for Green Monday 2021

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker on a counter with accessories.

Best Dumbbell Exercises for Strengthening Your Entire Body

Man grabbing dumbbells.

‘Peacemaker’ Shows Emotional Growth Amid Continued Assassinations In Preview

From left to right, Peacemaker's oddball gang: Economos (Steve Agee), Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Adebayo (Danielle Brooks, Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and Peacemaker (John Cena).

Amazon Canada Grooming Sale: Save on Water Flossers, Electric Toothbrushes

Water Flosser