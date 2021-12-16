We think every great watch rotation needs a healthy assortment of the best luxury watches, or at the very least, one especially investment-level timepiece. What makes a luxury watch so worthy of adding to your collection? Well, it’s a step up in every way from the timepiece you might be used to wearing on the daily, whether it’s a smartwatch, a rugged rubber-strap watch, or a “daily driver” leather watch that you’ve had for years. A luxury watch is a marker of intention, it adds elegance and refinement to your most well-tailored ensembles, and it’s a reminder of both intention and purpose that quite literally keeps you on track throughout the day. The best men’s watches are a welcome addition to your wrist game, to say the least.

The best luxury watches feature precise movements, handsome dial designs, high-quality case and strap materials, and just a little something extra to separate them from the rest of your watch collection. Sure, these timepieces are more expensive, but that’s not a bad thing: There’s hardly a situation in which you can’t wear your new favorite luxury watch, and that goes for more casual affairs, too. It’s worth buying and wearing as often as you can, all the better to get some “ROI” on your purchase. Where to start with the luxury watch market? We’ve got a few crucial picks in mind.

Best Overall: Panerai Luminor Marina

There’s certainly plenty of debate as far as the best luxury watches are concerned, but Panerai’s timepieces are rugged and handsome, wearable with a suit and finely crafted leather boots or with a pocket tee and your best jeans. It’s hard to beat that kind of versatility.

Best Stainless Steel Watch: Shinola Great Americans Series Burton Watch

Sure, there are more expensive dive watches out there, but few that merge two all-American brands (Burton and its watch-loving founder, Jake Burton Carpenter, plus Shinola). This watch is crisply designed, durable, and elegant at the same time.

Most Rugged: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium

Can a luxury watch also be rugged? When done right by Hamilton, it certainly can. The Khaki Field edition gets a special update here and is assuredly ready to be worn with a henley shirt and denim aplenty.

Best Automatic Watch: Longines HydroConquest Automatic Watch

Longines watches are precise, durable, and yet refined and wearable in most situations (even adventurous ones, like diving). This watch is fairly priced for all the wear you’ll get out of it, too.

Most Fashion-Forward: Gucci G-Timeless Leather Strap Watch

Gucci is nothing if not bold when it comes to designing the best menswear and accessories on the market, and this leather strap watch puts the brand front and center on your wrist.

Other Luxury Watches We Love

Salvatore Ferragamo Sapphire Chronograph

Ferragamo blends the sporty and the fashion-forward with one precisely crafted watch sure to work with more preppy ensembles (think a polo, white jeans, and driving loafers) or casual (like your favorite henley and dark blue jeans). It’s a fine luxury watch any way you look at it.

Movado Strato Chronograph

If you’re going to invest in one of the best luxury watches for men, you might as well go big. This bold chronograph watch features an oversized dial and vibrant color for maximum style and functionality.

Tissot Seastar 2000 Professional

Tissot watches are made to tackle the deepest depths while looking stylish and sharp on land and at sea. This visually striking watch is no exception. Wear it with pride.

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Stainless Steel Watch

This crisply designed, speedy, and sporty watch is a fitting nod to the brand’s racing-fueled history. It’s wearable heritage and style at its best.

