A great wardrobe is all about rising to meet the needs of every possible scenario, and that’s especially true as you shop for the best winter pants for men. What exactly makes a pair of pants suitable for wearing in the winter? There are a few keys in our mind, but chief among them would be versatility and comfort for navigating slippery, chilly city streets.

Variations can include everything from the best men’s lounge pants to highly functional running pants, but there’s no question, you need to be prepared for plenty of different scenarios through chilly weather this season. You’d be surprised at the types of pants you can wear in multiple seasons, like classic blue jeans, but there’s something different about styling them for winter (namely, you’re going to want to bundle up on your top half).

When we think of winter pants, we think of durability and style that works at the office, at happy hour, and at home — sometimes in that order, but not always. Winter pants for men are geared to help you take on the demands of the season in style. Shop a few of our favorite picks right now.

Best Overall Winter Pants: Flint and Tinder 365 Pants

Here’s the thing about the 365 Pants. They’re cut like five-pocket pants or chinos, but they’ve got the casual, slightly rugged versatility of jeans. And yet, you can easily wear them at the office. On top of that, they’re comfortable and made with stretch, but not paper-thin for when there’s a chill in the air.

Best Chinos for Winter: State & Liberty Athletic-Fit Stretch Tech Chinos

Comfort is key during winter, and when you’ve got to dash around town but still look sharp, these durable stretch chinos are a polished yet performance-minded style move. They feature a tapered fit and four-way stretch, plus they’re great if you’ve got a more athletic body type (hence the name).

Best Work-from-Home Pants for Winter: New Republic GRC Flight Pants

Cut to look like a chino yet featuring an elastic waistband and a tapered, cropped cut for a touch of style at home, these are the rare breed of pants you could wear out for weekend coffee as well as at-home working (and lounging). Made from a mid-weight ripstop fabric, they’re durable and ready for repeat wear, too.

Best Winter Running Pants for Men: Ten Thousand Interval Pants

The best winter running pants men are built to go and keep on going, and that’s because Ten Thousand has designed them to incredibly exacting specifications, without a doubt. The nylon-spandex blend and carefully tested fit and make them ideal for training sessions, running, and whatever other workouts you’ve got planned.

Best Winter Dress Pants: Bonobos Italian Stretch Wool Dress Pants

Bonobos has long been a go-to for tailored pants that fit extremely well and can be paired with everything from blazers to sportcoats to cardigans. These handsome and nicely fitted wool dress pants (with just a hint of stretch) are as good as it gets.

Best Men’s Jeans for Winter: Mott and Bow Staple Jeans

Even when wearing jeans, comfort is still possible, thanks to these carefully crafted blue jeans made in a versatile mid wash. That wash makes them eye-catching enough for winter against a drab landscape and easily wearable into spring. The use of just enough stretch makes them an easy pick for everyday wear at the office or out and about on the weekends.

Other Men’s Winter Pants We Love

Todd Snyder Slim-Fit Selvedge Jeans in Indigo Rinse

Beautifully crafted menswear is the name of the game with Todd Snyder, and that extends to the designer’s line of handsome denim, too. These selvedge jeans are hard-wearing enough for winter and will break in beautifully over time.

Taylor Stitch Apres Pants

Although we love Taylor Stitch’s regular rotation of chinos and denim, they’ve done something special with the Apres Pants. They’ve harnessed the comfort of sweats with the appeal of a more easygoing pair of daily pants, the kind you can wear out of the house with ease. The organic cotton fabric and rich indigo texture make them perfectly ready for winter getaways.

WOLACO Warren Pants

Winter isn’t all about just dashing back and forth to the office or lounging around the house. Sometimes, it’s about knocking out a winter workout, and these performance pants (made to wick away moisture and featuring a tapered fit) are a true winter running and training essential. Plus, the waterproof pocket backing keeps your phone from absorbing moisture or water during a workout.

AETHER Apparel Solent Pant

AETHER Apparel is all about upgrading the everyday basics for men with technical luxury in mind, which is what makes these travel-ready, lounge-friendly pants so essential. They’re made from a wool-cotton blend and half-lined for structure and shape. Wear them with a knit blazer and T-shirt to the office, and no one will be any the wiser.

