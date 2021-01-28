The Best Jeans for Men to Wear in 2021

Is there anything more all-American than a pair of the best jeans for men, especially in these casual times? Classic blue jeans have roots in the old West, worn as a workwear staple that’s quickly turned into a “nearly-all-occasions” staple of American fashion. And the best jeans for men are the perfect pair of pants for casual days at home or on the road, and when the time comes to return to the office, you can count on your favorite jeans.

Mix and match them with everything from one of the best cashmere cardigans in cold weather to a classic white t-shirt in warm weather. Plentiful options abound as far as the best men’s jeans are concerned, seeing as a whole host of the best clothing brands for men serve up denim alongside other classic style essentials.

And many denim brands are making it easier than ever to find the right pair and the right fit online, so be sure to check out our picks for the best online clothing stores when searching for that ideal purchase. The even better news? The fun’s just getting started in your quest for denim perfection.

Mott and Bow Wooster Jeans

Mott and Bow has you covered when it comes to trying on and testing out stylish, essential denim at home. Use the brand’s free home try-on program to nail which of two sizes fits you best, and select from three different cuts (Skinny, Slim and Straight) to dial things in even further. We love this rich, inky blue color for wearing with Oxford shirts and a classic cardigan or an unstructured blazer.

PAIGE Federal Elton Jeans

PAIGE offers a variety of fits and expertly crafted washes across its entire range of men’s denim, but it’s the slim-straight fit of the Federal Jeans that should serve you well day after day. The Elton wash shown here is dressy enough to wear with an unstructured gray cotton blazer, yet casual enough to wear with a henley and a trucker jacket.

Filson Rail-Splitter Jeans

That’s right: Your favorite rugged outdoor gear brand is now making denim, and all indications are that they’ve come through with a mighty fine pair of durable, dependable jeans, made in America and featuring a reliable straight-leg fit.

WARP + WEFT AMS Ellis Slim Denim

Looking for a pair of the best men’s denim under $100? WARP + WEFT has exactly what you need, featuring a versatile mid-wash that you can readily pair with everything from your favorite henley to a black denim jacket or a dark navy blazer.

Mavi Jake Brushed Organic Jeans

Turkish denim made in part from organic cotton is the secret ingredient that makes these jeans so comfortable, eco-conscious, and downright essential, if you ask us. Mavi has a knack for making jeans that toe the line between dressy and casual, so feel free to wear this pair with a crisp navy blazer and a white Oxford shirt for high-low style.

Tommy Bahama Boracay IslandZone Jeans

They don’t make denim like they did when the style first became popular, and that’s very good news for you. In the case of these sharp Tommy Bahama jeans, comfort is the name of the game. In this case, it’s a blend of cotton, COOLMAX polyester, and TENCEL (fabrics geared toward a soft feel, stretch, and durability) that gets the job done. Plus, we love the breezy, casual-yet-versatile medium wash.

Duer Performance Denim Slim

Duer is a jean designed by Gary Lennett, a guy who earned his chops manufacturing denim for big brands like Levi’s but wanted a pair that worked for his love of cycling. The brand’s performance denim not only features stretch fibers for movement but also Coolmax to keep things cool and dry. The jeans’ construction features a gusset for added freedom of movement, making them perfect for a morning bike commute, while the dark wash will blend in nicely at that first meeting of the day (even if it’s via Zoom). The slim fit is available in seven different washes, from a pale, vintage blue to a deep, dark black.

Stio Men’s Rivet Jean

Stio is an outdoor brand, making clothes for guys who may be more comfortable on a mountain trail than in a conference room … but that won’t hold these jeans back from being a part of your at-home or casual office wardrobe. Again, a bit of stretch and a gusseted inseam provide a full range of motion, for climbing rocks as much as hurdling over client expectations.

34 Heritage Courage Straight Leg in Safe Soft Touch

34 Heritage practically invented the jeans wardrobe for the boss who can wear them to work or at home with ease. Available in several silhouettes, it’s easy to find a pair that complement just about any guy’s body, the brand focuses on fabrics that feel amazing to the touch, in colors that work for everything from the new client pitch to dinner at the club. We like this sage “Soft Touch” fabric in a light, stretch blend that offers a hint of color; pair it with a lightweight cotton sweater, an earthy polo shirt, or a plaid button-up and chocolate brown blazer for dressier occasions.

Wrangler Icons 11 MWZ Slim Jean

Another classic American denim brand, Wrangler dipped into its archives to see what iconic silhouettes might work for today’s customer. This slim jean features “broken twill denim” (meaning the diagonal weave is reversed to form a zig-zag pattern), tobacco-colored stitching, the brand’s classic rope logo button, and a deep watch pocket. It sits above the waist for that trendy “Dad jean” look but does have a slimmer “kick” at the bottom.

DSTLD Skinny Jeans

This pair features a “15-year wash,” made to look like you just picked them up at that thrift store you visited during a weekend in the country. They’re a skinny fit, but have just enough stretch to keep them comfortable. Do the math to figure out how old you were 15 years ago…pull these on, and act like your best days are ahead of you.

Raleigh Denim Alexander Stretch

Raleigh takes a can-do approach to denim, and this new pair features 22 percent stretch fiber for comfort, and features a relaxed fit. Black may seem antithetical to summer style, but it always looks cool and crisp with a classic white t-shirt, or linen in white, khaki, or brown for an earthy, desert look.

