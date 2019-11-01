The Best Men’s Flannel Shirts This Season

As fall weather sets in, it’s time to break out the soft comfort of a favorite flannel shirt. The classic style is always ripe for reinvention, and whether you choose a classic plaid, a minimal solid in a neutral color, or a bold graphic print, a flannel is destined to keep you warm while gaining you extra points for style. It’s a stalwart with a puffy vest for outdoor days spent hiking the backcountry but also looks great when paired with a soft blazer for weekends in the city. A perfect travel companion, a broken-in flannel shirt can keep you looking good on an airplane, even though you’ll feel like you’re wearing your pajamas (don’t be upset if your row-mates elbow you for snoring when you nap, though). A great flannel can also be one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe: wear it untucked alone, layered over a T-shirt, or even over another button-up as an overshirt. Tuck it in when wearing with that blazer, a clean leather jacket, or under an oversized pullover sweater or sweatshirt. Best of all, using earth-friendly organic cotton and recycled materials is on-trend for flannel shirts this season.

L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt

Start with the classics and keep it classy. L.L. Bean, renowned for its quality, offers a suite of flannel shirts in 100% cotton flannel. With eight authentic Scottish tartans, and at only $50 bucks each, you could start a collection (it’s not too early to start hinting for the holidays, you know).

Eddie Bauer Wild River Lightweight Flannel Shirt

This lightweight, super-soft flannel is made from a Tencel lyocell and cotton blend fabric that’s sourced from sustainably managed forests. The cellulosic fibers are produced using an environmentally responsible, closed-loop process, where wood pulp is dissolved in an organic, non-toxic bath and extruded through a fine screen — but all you really need to know is that you’ll look great and doing your bit for the environment. There are several options, but this classic indigo solid looks great on just about everybody.

Freemans Sporting Club CS-1 Shirt

Freemans is known for mixing all-American, classic menswear style with updated “hashtag menswear” style. The brand’s CS-1 Shirt is cut from soft brushed cotton twill (pre-washed for softness and to prevent shrinkage) but features qualities you’d expect from a fine dress shirt like the slightly-spread point collar, single-needle stitching, and mother of pearl buttons.

Stio Junction Flannel Shirt

Staying true to its Jackson Hole, Wyoming, roots, Stio’s version of the classic flannel shirt features soft but sturdy 100 percent double-brushed cotton flannel. The fresh plaid patterns are Stio’s own, while the shirt itself features updated Western detailing. The athletic fit makes it perfect for a hike in the Tetons or a night of two-steppin’ at the Silver Dollar. (Now where’d I leave my sloshie?)

Orvis Flat Creek Tech Flannel

Orvis provides all the comfort you expect from a flannel shirt, but with some nice environmentally-friendly tech features, besides. Recycled oyster shells and PET polyester (your old plastic bottles, that is) are blended with cotton and spandex; cotton provides the softness, poly wicks moisture away, and spandex gives the shirt an easy stretch. There’s a handy zipper pocket tucked behind the left chest pocket to securely stash things away, a hidden button-down collar to keep things under control, and there’s even a sunglasses cleaner built into the hem.

Marmot Ridgefield Heavyweight Flannel

Marmot turns up the heat, lining this bold, exploded houndstooth-patterned shirt (there are also some handsome plaids to choose from) with a sherpa lining for extra warmth. It’s a Marmot Upcycle product, featuring recycled polyester from recycled plastic bottles. The fabric is a blend of cotton and Coolmax EcoMade that’s quick-drying and wicking. It’s even got handwarmer pockets.

Prana Woodman Midweight Flannel

Part of Prana’s commitment to Clothing for Positive Change, the brand uses 100% organic cotton in all its apparel because organic cotton “drinks” less water, uses rainwater more efficiently, and eliminates GMOs and harmful chemicals from your wardrobe. The Woodman keeps the promise with its two-tone canvas. Besides its environmental impact, we also love it’s rich, minimalistic styling.

United by Blue Responsible Flannel

United by Blue’s responsibly-sourced flannel is also made with organic cotton and recycled polyester and features Corozo buttons. Made from a nut, the material has been called “vegetable ivory.” It’s easily dyed, takes a beating, and is biodegradable. This shirt features classic styling, and we love the Southwestern-inspired horizontal stripes.

