 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Hockerty uses AI models to showcase SS25 collection

Different models of different backgrounds creates a collection inclusive for all

By
Hockerty SS25 linen jacket in a car
Hockerty

We’re living in a world of ever-evolving technology. While we look at trends from the past and see that we’re pulling from yesterday to curate a stylish aesthetic, there’s no doubt that technology propels us forward. Now, we were promised flying cars by 2015 in the movie Back to the Future, and we fell short of that. However, artificial intelligence is still surging forward and changing the way nearly every industry does business. Hockerty took the path of utilizing AI models to showcase their new spring and summer collection with diverse LLM models from different ages and backgrounds, ensuring it works for everyone. The Hockerty SS25 Collection is redefining classics with fabrics of the future and putting linen front and center.

Using linen to create timeless sophistication

Hockerty SS25 linen jacket and pants
Hockerty

There is always a mix between fashion and function. While you want to look fantastic, you need to feel good and be able to move. Of course, being comfortable doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Putting together a great summer outfit is about protecting yourself from the sun while still being the talk of the day. Linen is the hero of the summer wardrobe thanks to it being light and breathable, while also working well in almost every garment. Whether you need a new suit, pants, a button-up, or a polo, linen is the fabric to choose.

Recommended Videos

This season, linen is the perfect ally for combining style and practicality. The lightness and breathability of its fabrics guarantee freshness without sacrificing elegance in the warmer months. Its versatile and trendy colours allow you to create timeless and sophisticated looks for any occasion. – Hockerty

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Buck Mason drops two must have shirts for spring
Oxford and twill are two must haves for your wardrobe
Buck Mason Twill

There are shirts you must have in your wardrobe. The white and blue dress shirts. The V-neck sweater. And the classic tee. These are the basics of every man's wardrobe, and they should never be overlooked. Once you start to complete the basics of your wardrobe, you can then look toward the deeper cuts needed in a man's complete wardrobe. While there are tons of shirts that I could go over and get lost in the weeds here, we should focus on the two must-haves that Buck Mason just dropped. Buck Mason spring shirts include the California Oxford Shirt in olive, blue, white, and three different stripes, as well as the Natural Draped Twill in stone, navy, and cream. Each one is vital for various reasons, but the oxford is perfect for under your sport coat or more elevated moments, while the twill is ideal for your laid-back spring days.

Understanding the weaves

Read more
Wax London reminds us that knits are the perfect spring hack
The perfect transition shirt for spring is the knit
Wax London Knits Campaign

Knitted sweaters are your best friend all through the fall and winter. They are warm, stylish, comfortable, and versatile. That makes them easy to style from September to February. However, when March arrives, there is a tendency to remove the knits from your wardrobe and move on to your linen and cotton garments, which breathe better in the warmer weather. There is a problem with this approach, though. March, April, and May can be very unpredictable with their weather. It can be cool in the mornings, hot in the afternoon, and cool again in the evening. That's why a good transitional wardrobe is essential. And Wax London knits are front and center in a campaign to remind us that knits shouldn't get put away too soon. They still have a use in the spring.

Using knit polos to build your spring transition

Read more
Viberg’s third SS25 collection has arrived- here’s what you need to know
Viberg releases its latest SS25 installment
brown viberg boots on stone counters in art studio

It’s no secret that Viberg has continued to deliver with each drop for their Spring/Summer 2025 collection. In their latest installment, the brand introduces a range of new styles and looks to its lineup that’ll instantly elevate your seasonal wardrobe. For this iteration, the brand has meticulously sourced new premium materials that add a distinctive touch to the designs. Incorporating leathers like refined Tobacco Suede and the weather-resistant Antique Waxy Commander, these latest looks are perfect for those still seeking the ultimate classic spring and summer shoe. With a wide range of silhouettes, from sneakers to boots, Viberg has everything you need to complete your wardrobe for the season. 

Viberg releases Drop 3 for SS25

Read more