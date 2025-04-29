We’re living in a world of ever-evolving technology. While we look at trends from the past and see that we’re pulling from yesterday to curate a stylish aesthetic, there’s no doubt that technology propels us forward. Now, we were promised flying cars by 2015 in the movie Back to the Future, and we fell short of that. However, artificial intelligence is still surging forward and changing the way nearly every industry does business. Hockerty took the path of utilizing AI models to showcase their new spring and summer collection with diverse LLM models from different ages and backgrounds, ensuring it works for everyone. The Hockerty SS25 Collection is redefining classics with fabrics of the future and putting linen front and center.

Using linen to create timeless sophistication

There is always a mix between fashion and function. While you want to look fantastic, you need to feel good and be able to move. Of course, being comfortable doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Putting together a great summer outfit is about protecting yourself from the sun while still being the talk of the day. Linen is the hero of the summer wardrobe thanks to it being light and breathable, while also working well in almost every garment. Whether you need a new suit, pants, a button-up, or a polo, linen is the fabric to choose.

