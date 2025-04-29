L.L. Bean brings their Japanese selections stateside for the first time

L.L. Bean has been a go-to for all those who love to shed the comforts of the indoor world and head out into the wild unknown to experience the great outdoors for over a century. Of course, in that time, they have grown beyond a simple wilderness outfitter in Maine to become one of the biggest brands in the country, supplying everything from outerwear and fishing gear to camping and workwear. In 1992, an influx of Japanese shoppers made their way to the Maine home of L.L. Bean in search of their coveted styles and took them back to their home country. That sparked an expansion to the far east, where they established the brand’s first store outside the state. Now, after thirty-two years, the L.L. Bean Japanese Collection returned to the States for the first time in pop-ups located in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Channeling what Japan is known for

Japan is a country that finds itself on the line between tradition and innovation. While the people of Japan are deeply rooted in their traditions, they have also embraced the modern aspects of culture and society. The values of purity and cleanliness come from Shintoism, while perfectionism and minimalism come from Zen Buddhism. They remove their shoes when entering a home, wear a mask when they are sick, and bow to show respect. All of these things show a deep respect for their history. All the while, they are a leader in robotics, electronics, and automotive engineering. And let’s not forget the bullet train. Considering L.L. Bean’s commitment to heritage while embracing the pinnacle of functional technology, it’s easy to understand the Japanese love for it.