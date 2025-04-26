 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Tommy Bahama x Original Madras Trading Company come together for the ultimate vacation capsule

The perfect vacation shirt and the perfect DAD on vacation shirt

By
Tommy Bahama x Original Madras shorts
Tommy Bahama

There is a specific look that guys have when they go on vacation. Sometimes it’s the adoption of shorts and sandals, with pants nowhere in sight. Sometimes it’s the loud shirts that he feels he can’t wear anywhere else. The Hawaiian shirt is the quintessential example. But there are two that have stood out for years, and they have now come together. The Tommy Bahama x Original Madras Trading Company collaboration brings together two vacation outfitters for a capsule that is keeping men out of the office and on the water.

I discovered Original Madras Trading Company at the Chicago Collective show. It immediately stood out as something special, with bold colors and a hint of playfulness. My early summertime memories at the lake include a lot of Madras. To me, it is the quintessential and original cool (and cooling) fabric. The combination of summer, colors, and relaxed vibes felt like a perfect marriage of our brands. – Bradley O’Brien, Executive Vice President of Product Design & Development, Tommy Bahama.

More than just a pattern, it’s a process

Tommy Bahama x Original Madras
Tommy Bahama

It is easy to dismiss these shirts as the ultimate dad on vacation shirt. But they aren’t mass-produced like many of the Shein sets you will see on the younger crowd at the beach. These are crafted using a process that sets them apart from the rest.

Recommended Videos

Our master handloom weavers can weave one meter of cloth in three to five hours depending on the complexity of the pattern. This means on average, the cloth for a single shirt takes us eight hours to weave. The complexity of a cloth design comes from the size of the checks and stripes together with the number of yarn colors. – Prasan Shah, Founder of the Original Madras Trading Company

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
End. x YMC pay homage to British post-punk
New collection, "Best of British" launches
end x ymc jackets

As a society, we are primed for rebellion. From the time we are children, hoping to break away from the life our parents built for us to forge our own path, to being adults looking to fight injustice, rebellion is in our nature. And we rarely do it alone; we often look for a culture of like-minded visionaries to unite under the common goal of subverting the expectations of the generations before us. From the greasers in the 50s to the grunge of the 90s, rebellion often defined the 20th Century. One of the more influential rebellious movements was the British punk movement. While the music of the Sex Pistols was one of the drivers, one of the passengers in the movement was the rise of the style trends. END. x YMC "Best of British" collection takes us back to those days with a new line inspired by the clothes that sparked change.

“YMC has been a long-time partner of END.’s," says Callum Hill, Senior Collaborations Design Manager for END. "Aligning heavily with our values as a retailer. Since being founded in 1995, the brand has represented an integral part of cultural touchpoints in the UK — movements that have heavily inspired the creative vision of END. since day one. With our collaborative capsule, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the musical culture of the UK and the style identities born out of it.”
More from a long-running collaboration

Read more
Birdwell x GORUCK combine their icons
Two icons make an epic collab
Man standing on the beach in boardshorts

What do the country's first-ever surf shop and a company started by a former green beret and a former CIA Case Officer have in common? The love of American craftsmanship, building the perfect product for training, and staying ready for whatever your life has in store for you. That is what the Birdwell x GORUCK collaboration brings to the table: the two American icons joining forces for the ultimate in American surf and preparation.

"Birdwell is passionate about creating functional, high-quality beach styles that help people lead healthy lives," said Birdwell CEO Eric Crane. "Training has become a standard for those looking to gain and maintain strength throughout their lives. This collaboration with GORUCK upholds the shared value of keeping people active long term by promoting exercise in and out of the water."
A combination of American legacies

Read more
Sergio Tacchini taps into its tennis roots for SS25
Channeling the tennis beginnings and the polo origin
Sergio Tacchini Tennis

Athletes who make a mark on their sport almost always go on to create something off the court as well. After they leave a lasting legacy within their respective athletic venture, they look to have the same effect on culture. The most popular example is Michael Jordan and his Air Jordan shoe line. While he is the greatest basketball player of all time (no disrespect to Kobe or LeBron), his shoes have changed the world in so many ways that it's hard to quantify. But before MJ, you had Sergio Tacchini. While he was a legendary tennis star, he made a lasting impact on culture when he launched his self-titled brand. It started on the court and was worn by dozens of tennis legends from the 1970s to the 1990s, but it was also adopted by the British subculture "The Casuals" and hip-hop artists like LL Cool J and Nas. Since then, it went through some hard times before being acquired in 2019 and relaunched. The Sergio Tacchini SS25 drop heads back to its tennis roots, reminding everyone where it came from.

Tennis and the polo

Read more