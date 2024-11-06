 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

End. x YMC pay homage to British post-punk

New collection, "Best of British" launches

By
end x ymc flannel
END. x YMC

As a society, we are primed for rebellion. From the time we are children, hoping to break away from the life our parents built for us to forge our own path, to being adults looking to fight injustice, rebellion is in our nature. And we rarely do it alone; we often look for a culture of like-minded visionaries to unite under the common goal of subverting the expectations of the generations before us. From the greasers in the 50s to the grunge of the 90s, rebellion often defined the 20th Century. One of the more influential rebellious movements was the British punk movement. While the music of the Sex Pistols was one of the drivers, one of the passengers in the movement was the rise of the style trends. END. x YMC “Best of British” collection takes us back to those days with a new line inspired by the clothes that sparked change.

“YMC has been a long-time partner of END.’s,” says Callum Hill, Senior Collaborations Design Manager for END. “Aligning heavily with our values as a retailer. Since being founded in 1995, the brand has represented an integral part of cultural touchpoints in the UK — movements that have heavily inspired the creative vision of END. since day one. With our collaborative capsule, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the musical culture of the UK and the style identities born out of it.”

Recommended Videos

More from a long-running collaboration

YMC x End sweater hanging up
END. x YMC

When developing a new line, there is more than trend and fashion involved. There is a cultural responsibility to adhere to. Music, movies, art, and even politics bleed into fashion, and representing them between the two brands is something both have kept in mind for a long time. Shaun Somerville, Design Director for YMC, speaks about the long-running collaboration.

“YMC and END. have worked together for many years, and our relationship thrives on a shared mindset — that clothing doesn’t exist in isolation but is part of a wider culture encompassing music, art, and design, which speaks to who we are and what we are passionate about. This capsule celebrates those inspirations, drawing on the origins of music’s role in creating identity to develop eight new pieces that reflect us both.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Snaps Clothing makes tailgating more stylish than ever
The Tailgating Collection cheers for your team
Snaps group tailgating

Now that football is in full swing, you have one of two choices on gameday: celebrate your team's great season or make tailgating fun regardless of a failing season. Either way, you can dress well and comfortably when you go to a tailgate. Snaps Clothing has redefined tailgating style with a new collection of pearl snap shirts with your favorite team on them.

“Our Tailgater Collection is deeply personal,” explains co-founder Ed Baronne. “This new collection represents a significant part of our lives and blends it with everything that we loved about college athletics growing up—the camaraderie, the tradition, the pride—and infused it into these shirts. It’s about blending the past with the present, creating something truly special that fans can wear with pride that not only shows their allegiance but also represents who they are, regardless of if they are in the stands for the game, grilling at home before watching the big screen, or simply wearing it around town to show their team pride."

Read more
The modern photographer has a new jacket from Leica and AETHER made just for them
Meet the jacket behind the lens
AETHER x Leica Reporter Jacket

Have you ever seen a photo in National Geographic, in a movie, on a website, or on Instagram that completely blew you away? Maybe it was a close-up of a wild animal. Or a shot from a war-torn village. Perhaps it was in the middle of an expansive landscape, the top of a mountain, or from a boat in the middle of an ocean. The point is that someone was there to press the button. Photographers go to some of the planet's most dangerous and remote locations to capture the world for us through a lens. AETHER Apparel is a clothing company built on getting you to those locations with the right coat to keep you warm and dry. Now, they have paired with Leica to bring you The Reporter Jacket, the new companion for photographers willing to go anywhere for the right shot.
“This jacket is the result of countless design discussions starting with Steffen Keil at Leica AG, AETHER’s purpose-driven approach to outerwear, field testing, and guidance from an incredible roster of photographers,” says AETHER co-founder Jonah Smith, who also provided input on the design from his own experience as a photographer. “We’re proud to have designed a jacket that perfectly balances the practical features that a photographer needs with the refined silhouette that they want. For me personally, this project is a dream come true, as I’ve been using Leica cameras for 25 years.”

Made by photographers for photographers

Read more
PacSun goes fast with Formula 1 collection
Cure the need for speed with PacSun
Formula 1 x PacSun Austin

If you are new to the racing world, you may just be cutting your teeth into the awesomeness of Formula 1. It is easy to do since it has expanded recently into two new US cities, Miami and Vegas, with the latter completely reconfiguring the strip for last November's race. However, Austin's race occurred on October 20th, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz taking the two top spots for Team Ferrari. But there was another visitor there, PacSun. For the second straight year, the West Coast legend showed up with a collaborative collection combining the two giant brands—the second collaboration involving a little western this year for the brand.

“For this year’s launch, we’ve expanded the collection to offer something for everyone, making it possible for fans, including entire families, to show their passion for Formula 1 in style,” said Richard Cox, CMO of Pacsun. “By also providing early access to purchase the collection, we’re giving fans the chance to secure their favorite pieces ahead of race weekend. And by being on-site in Austin, we’re able to bring that excitement directly to them, merging the excitement of F1 and the spirit of Pacsun in one experience.”
Showing out in Austin

Read more