New Golf Drop won't improve your putting game, but you'll look better

Ben Sherman became one of the premiere shirtmakers in the men’s style industry when they launched his first button-down after watching jazz musicians rock the button-down shirts. When the Mod Movement moved through London and eventually the rest of the UK, men began dressing smartly in tailored suits, skinny ties and lapels, and pointed shoes. Men would spend more on the Chelsea boots of the Swinging Sixties and the collared shirt, making Ben Sherman a mainstay in their closet. Now, the brand spans the spectrum of men’s style and has launched a golf line that offers style and comfort. The Ben Sherman x Denny McCarthy collaboration is a stellar continuation of the line but with only one setback.

Won’t make you a better putter, but it’ll make you look like one

Denny McCarthy is one of the best putters in the world. On the PGA Tour, he averaged twenty-three puts in a round, five fewer than the average golfer on the tour. He is the guy you go to watch if your putting game is as bad as ours. He is also one of the tour’s better-styled golfers, as the spectrum spans from Tiger Woods and his basic colors to John Daly with his “just rolled out of bed and still smoking his morning cigarette” look. McCarthy is a guy who found the middle ground with attractive looks and colorful options without going overboard. His collaboration with Ben Sherman brings that same style to you. While Ben Sherman can’t make you one of the greatest putters in the world, they can at least help you look like one.

Ben Sherman x Denny McCarthy