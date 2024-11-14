Another spy worthy garment from a British legend

Matt Hranek is a man who knows what he likes. He is all about men’s style, luxury, food, cars, and cocktails. His print magazine, The WM Brown Project, focuses on these things, the very same things we here at The Manual love. You can imagine he is a man after our own heart. Sunspel is an iconic British brand known for its iconic Riviera Polo, which was explicitly designed for Daniel Craig’s James Bond, which he wore so stylishly in Casino Royale. The two have come together for a second time to bring another garment perfect for the spy’s wardrobe. The second Sunspel x Wm Brown Project collaboration brings an Aran turtleneck that is perfect for the season.

“Sunspel has always been committed to comfort, British manufacturing, and timeless design, and this piece captures all of those,” says Sunspel Creative Director David Telfer. “Working with Matt, we have reinvented the Aran Jumper using the finest fibers and specialist craftspeople, turning it into a luxurious contemporary piece.”

Another brilliant collaboration

The first time these two British legends came together, it was to create a long-sleeve polo. This time, they pulled out all the stops for a luxurious Aran Roll Neck Turtleneck. Coming in three colorways (black, white, and tan), it features yarn washed in natural spring water, giving it a super-soft handle. Of course, if you have ever listened to the wisdom of super spy Sterling Archer, you know just how useful a black turtleneck can be. This makes the new collaboration between these two the perfect garment for the man who works as a spy or the man who just loves men’s luxury.

Sunspel x WM Brown Project Aran Turtleneck