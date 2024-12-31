 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Turnbull & Asser makes it easy to dress like 007 with James Bond Collection

Channel Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and Daniel Craig with the people that actually dressed them

By
Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection ties
Turnbull & Asser

We love James Bond. It is no secret. And honestly, there aren’t very many people who love men’s style or as deep into the industry that will tell you differently. That is why he is often referenced in men’s style guides, and there are websites dedicated to studying the sartorial excellence of MI6’s most suave and debonair secret agent. Now, while James Bond’s style is the stuff of legend, he is only as good as the brands that outfitted him. And one of the most legendary brands to dress the spy is England’s iconic Turnbull & Asser. They are well known for Sir Winston Churchill’s overalls and for outfitting Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Now, they have a way you too can dress like 007, with the Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection.

Inspired by original Turnbull & Asser Bond creations on screen

Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection Dr. No Cocktail Cuff
Turnbull & Asser

Starting with Sean Connery, the collection has a pair of commemorative pocket silks. However, the main Connery piece replicates the light blue dress shirt with the unique cocktail cuff that is rarely seen today, which is notable for the turned-back look. It gives the French cuff appearance without the need for the cufflinks. Moving on to Pierce Brosnan, the most represented of the three. You have numerous shirts and ties from Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Looking at the collection, we didn’t realize how much Bond loved his geometric ties in that era. And finally, you can pick up the white shirt and black bowtie that took Daniel Craig’s Bond back to the basics in Casino Royale. If you want to dress like Bond, it’s best to do it by letting the people who actually dressed him do it for you.

Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Dandy Del Mar drops new popular sold out favorite
Relax in style with Dandy Del Mar's popular Cannes Robe
Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe open

We don't know if it is just because the holiday season just ended or if we are still in the end-of-the-year transition phase where we are trying to figure out if any problem at work is a 2024 problem or a 2025 problem, but all we can think about is sitting around and lounging in our houses, watching movies or reading. Luckily for us, there are tons of great loungewear options from which to choose. Dandy Del Mar has reinvented the concept of loungewear for us. Their resort-style and 70s retro vibe have been on our mind all year long, and when we went for some new lounge gear, we were disheartened to find that their popular Cannes Robes were all sold out. But as if they read our minds, the brand dropped another. The Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe is back with a new color and an even more perfect lounge feel.
New color for the drop

What makes the Cannes Robe so popular is the waffle knit texture. It gives it depth and style that you don't often find in a robe. Sure, you can go with the plush terrycloth robe options if you want to wear something bulky and oppressively hot. Or you can go with the luxurious silk robe if you want to feel light and movable. But why do either of those when you can get the best of both worlds? The browns are perfect for the DDM style and if you really want some resort classiness, pair it with a Cannes shorts and polo set for around the house this winter.

Read more
DUER changes what you can do in a single pair of pants with 85% plants
The most durable and movable pants are also some of the industry's most sustainable.
DUER hillside

The world is a beautiful place, and we have only recently begun endeavoring to protect it in the way we should. While the fashion industry is near the top of the list of the most wasteful, companies are beginning to be more conscientious of the impact their business has on the world around them. As you can imagine, brands that offer garments and gear to explore the outdoors are near the top of the list of companies that want to protect their most precious commodity, the Earth, and the people who thirst for the adventure to explore it. DUER is a brand at the forefront of technologically advanced ways to improve clothing and stay conscientious of their impact on the world. DUER Sustainability is one of the tops in the industry at 85% plant-based fibers.
Plant pants built for doing

DUER began as a Kickstarter backed by the idea that you can do more. They pushed the boundaries of what could be done in a single pair of pants and have grown to provide all of us with the most comfortable pants you own. They also "built for doing," which means they want you to get outside and explore the world. With that desire for you to explore comes a deep love for the planet and the adventures it offers us when we get out of the office. To protect it, they have focused on sourcing natural fibers that are easier on the environment than the synthetic heavy alternatives favored by most brands because they are cheap and easy. DUER is built for doing, and they are taking it beyond their product and into the world of ecological responsibility.
DUER Impact

Read more
Overland Sheepskin Co. embraces alpaca with new drops
The King of the Mountain Town embraces another animal fiber
Overland Sheepskin Alpaca Coat

Overland Sheepskin Co. has been the King of the Mountain Town for decades. They have spent their whole existence providing mountain residents, skiers, hunters, and explorers with some of the highest quality and stylish leather and sheepskin options on the market. While they started with great leather coats, they expanded to offer slippers, hats, and shirts and even dove into the home goods industry. If you are a man who loves anything leather, this is the place to go. Head down to Santa Fe and visit their flagship to make your home look fit for the mountain man. Their expansion continued with their newest drops embracing another animal fiber to add to their lexicon. The Overland Sheepskin Co Alpaca collection deepens the company's offerings.
Embracing another animal fiber

Alpaca is one of the more popular fabrics on the market today due to its luxurious feel, functional warmth, and ability to be fashioned into countless stylish options. There are tons of companies looking to expand into the market, and this is the perfect way for Overland Sheepskin Co. to continue its reign as the go-to for guys on the mountain who need functional warmth. In their new drops, they added two Peruvian sweater options with a mock neck and a quarter-zip. They also offer an overshirt that will look amazing over the sweaters or flannel. And finally, in true Overland Sheepskin style, they offer a brilliant coat that is good for any event. Our bet is these will grow in popularity and alpaca will spread throughout the other departments of the company.
Overland Sheepskin Co. New Arrivals

Read more