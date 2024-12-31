Turnbull & Asser makes it easy to dress like 007 with James Bond Collection

We love James Bond. It is no secret. And honestly, there aren’t very many people who love men’s style or as deep into the industry that will tell you differently. That is why he is often referenced in men’s style guides, and there are websites dedicated to studying the sartorial excellence of MI6’s most suave and debonair secret agent. Now, while James Bond’s style is the stuff of legend, he is only as good as the brands that outfitted him. And one of the most legendary brands to dress the spy is England’s iconic Turnbull & Asser. They are well known for Sir Winston Churchill’s overalls and for outfitting Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Now, they have a way you too can dress like 007, with the Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection.

Inspired by original Turnbull & Asser Bond creations on screen

Starting with Sean Connery, the collection has a pair of commemorative pocket silks. However, the main Connery piece replicates the light blue dress shirt with the unique cocktail cuff that is rarely seen today, which is notable for the turned-back look. It gives the French cuff appearance without the need for the cufflinks. Moving on to Pierce Brosnan, the most represented of the three. You have numerous shirts and ties from Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Looking at the collection, we didn’t realize how much Bond loved his geometric ties in that era. And finally, you can pick up the white shirt and black bowtie that took Daniel Craig’s Bond back to the basics in Casino Royale. If you want to dress like Bond, it’s best to do it by letting the people who actually dressed him do it for you.

Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection