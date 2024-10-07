Pick up a new James Bond style book

 Skip to main content
James Bond is a fashion icon: Now you can keep 007 style on your coffee table

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall
There are very few more iconic places to look when searching for influences on menswear than the ultra stylish James Bond. Since Sean Connery exploded onto the scene in the early 60s the British super spy has entertained us with his espionage, action, suave, and of course, his stellar sartorial dominance. You can look back to Goldfinger and see Connery make a swim set cover up look masculine. You can watch Roger Moore make even the garish 70s style look regal and sophisticated. Timothy Dalton was able to keep the classic suave into the 80s despite the explosion of bright colors. Pierce Brosnan ushered in a new customer base for Omega. And, we will never forget Daniel Craig modernizing the character and his wardrobe for a new generation. But of course, you can remember that anytime you want inspiration, or you can keep it at your fingertips with Assouline’s “James Bond Style,” a new coffee table book hitting the shelves this month.

Detailing the style journey of James Bond

Assouline James Bond book
Assouline

The book takes you on a journey beginning with Dr. No and dives deep into the iconic looks of not just Bond but the villains who challenged him, the women who loved him, and the people that dressed him. It is broken down for all six James Bond actors and features interviews, sketches, factoids, and behind-the-scenes looks at how the costumes came together. The book is aided by Academy-Award-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming, who worked on five Bond films (starting with Goldeneye and ending with Casino Royal).  “I don’t know any other film series that has created such a definitive style for its main character—one that’s been captivating audiences for over sixty years,” she says in the book.

“James Bond Style” is available to pre-order now to ship on October 18. You can also pair it with James Bond Destinations to create an entire super spy lifestyle for yourself.

