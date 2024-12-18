 Skip to main content
Classy men’s winter fashion: Timeless staples to elevate your cold-weather style

The winter is here, and you are undoubtedly deep into your winter wardrobe as you find ways to guard against the cold. Every man’s wardrobe needs specific staples that carry him from one season to the next, and the winter is no different. But it isn’t just about buying new things every winter; it is also about picking up the right things that will last for years and never go out of style. It isn’t about the trendy year-in and year-out items. It is about picking up those classic items that you can pass on to your kids after you invest in quality garments because they are iconic and never go out of style. Don’t worry, we put together a list of classy men’s winter fashion items that you can shop and elevate your cold-weather wardrobe.

The legendary flannel

Man in flannel sitting on log with book and bracelets
Ben White / Unsplash

There is no more iconic men’s cold-weather staple than a good flannel. They are the ultimate in outdoor wear. While they started as a hardworking Welsh fabric to guard against the weather in the dreary UK, it has established itself as the quintessential American masculine shirt worn by everyone from lumberjacks to dockworkers.

A great, higher-quality flannel will have a tighter weave, making it less likely to pill or fray over time. This is useful for a great, long-lasting shirt you can hand down. It will shrink less after the initial washing and have less of a tendency to bleed.

The iconic camelhair

Man in gray pants and camelhair coat
MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

Let’s talk about the outerwear you use to guard yourself from the wet and cold weather of the season. There are a host of coats that you should get if you want a complete coat wardrobe. But there is one that will elevate your winter wardrobe in the most classic way: the camel hair overcoat.

High-grade, as opposed to medium or low-grade fibers, provide warmth without bulk and give you a delicate and soft texture. Coming from the camel’s undercoat gives a look and a feel that no other coat in the collection. The tan color will also elevate many looks with a striking hue of the more subdued brown, letting you stand out among your people.

The unbeatable sweater

Man in sweater and sunglasses
Jackson Schaal / Unsplash

There are so many sweaters that you should have in your wardrobe. And if we’re being honest, you can’t go wrong with any of them as long as you pick up the right level of each one. You can pick up any of the following:

  • Fisherman’s sweater
  • Cardigan
  • V-Neck
  • Crew Neck
  • Turtleneck
  • Quarterzip

Each one of these options will elevate your looks and your closet in the best ways you can. When you pick up the sweater you choose, it is best to look for the highest quality you can get and avoid flashy colors or patterns to keep its versatility. That doesn’t mean you can’t have bright colors or loud patterns in your wardrobe. That means your best sweater should be the most usable in your arsenal.

The British tweed

Tweed sleeve buttons
Seacoast Sage / StockSnap

When it comes to style, there are certain things that the British just do better than others. Nobody wears a flat cap like our friends across the pond. And, of course, nobody can challenge them to the best tweed in the world. This is the quintessential look people see when they think of the British, and you should adopt this classic look for your own winter wardrobe.

When you shop for your tweed, focus on the heft of the fabric. Low-quality tweed is lighter than high-quality tweed, and therefore, the latter is the perfect suit fabric for the winter. It is also best to opt for wool as it is the best of the best when it comes to tweed options.

The versatile boot

Man in chinos with boots
Maksim Goncharenok / Pexels

It is a myth that you can’t keep your style when you go for the functional boots. Unfortunately, winter is the season that sees snow and ice (or excessive rain, depending on your location), so you typically need to upgrade from your favorite dress of fashion boots for the bulkier functional boots. But there are ways to keep your style with winter boots.

When looking for the right boot for winter style. It is best to go for a pair of cap-toe rugged boots. They are stylish and also versatile enough to look great with a pair of denim and sport coat or to wear in the woods with a flannel. If the cap toe isn’t your favorite, the moc toe for a little more class.

The luxurious scarf

Man wearing a scarf and beanie
Clem Onojeghuo / Unsplash

Finally, no winter wardrobe is complete without picking up a stellar scarf. A scarf itself elevates your look to something more classic. There is an elegance to a scarf decorating the opening of your coat and sealing out the cold and the wet. Numerous scarf knots allow your neck decoration to speak for you, but the kind of scarf you choose is just as important.

If you wear a scarf with a suit and tie, it is best to go for a silk scarf with a pattern; many of them will resemble the patterns of ties. If you wear something more casual, it is best to look for wool. If you want to get one scarf to bridge the two looks, a cashmere or alpaca scarf is soft and luxurious. It will complete your winter looks and your winter wardrobe for years to come.

