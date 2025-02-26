Bonobos is making your spring break easy with the Jetsetter

It was 50 degrees in New York City this week, and if you are like most of us, you started to get really excited about the fact that the world is about to get a little brighter now that the cold weather is moving out and the warmer weather is moving back in. Of course, New Yorkers know not to get their hopes up because it will snow in April anyway. But that doesn’t stop us from planning our Spring Break getaways and shopping for the clothing we’ll wear when we hit the cruise ship or Caribbean destination. Elevated dinner dates or evening events are among the hardest things to pack for on those trips. You want to dress up, but packing your suit or tuxedo typically ends in a wrinkled disaster. However, the Bonobos Jetsetter Blazer is one of the key points of the brand’s 2025 spring and summer collection, and it may be the answer you need.

The crossroad between comfort and elevation

Built like a blazer but comfortable like a cardigan, this jacket is all over the site’s New Arrivals and has a pretty steady place in Bonobos’s collection this season. Available in nine colors and 63 different sizes and fit combinations, this is the jacket you should think about if you are starting to plan your warm-weather getaways. No matter how optimistic they may seem at the moment.

Specs 44% Polyester | 32% Viscose | 24% Wool 3 1/4″ Lapel Width Flap pockets 2 button single breasted Fully lined Sleeve lining Nonfunctional buttons at cuff Double vent Interior welt pockets

Bonobos Jetsetter Blazer