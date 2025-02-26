 Skip to main content
Bonobos is making your spring break easy with the Jetsetter

Laying at the crossroads of comfort and elegance

It was 50 degrees in New York City this week, and if you are like most of us, you started to get really excited about the fact that the world is about to get a little brighter now that the cold weather is moving out and the warmer weather is moving back in. Of course, New Yorkers know not to get their hopes up because it will snow in April anyway. But that doesn’t stop us from planning our Spring Break getaways and shopping for the clothing we’ll wear when we hit the cruise ship or Caribbean destination. Elevated dinner dates or evening events are among the hardest things to pack for on those trips. You want to dress up, but packing your suit or tuxedo typically ends in a wrinkled disaster. However, the Bonobos Jetsetter Blazer is one of the key points of the brand’s 2025 spring and summer collection, and it may be the answer you need.

Built like a blazer but comfortable like a cardigan, this jacket is all over the site’s New Arrivals and has a pretty steady place in Bonobos’s collection this season. Available in nine colors and 63 different sizes and fit combinations, this is the jacket you should think about if you are starting to plan your warm-weather getaways. No matter how optimistic they may seem at the moment.

Specs
44% Polyester | 32% Viscose | 24% Wool
3 1/4″ Lapel Width
Flap pockets
2 button single breasted
Fully lined
Sleeve lining
Nonfunctional buttons at cuff
Double vent
Interior welt pockets

Bonobos Jetsetter Blazer

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Jonathan Bailey’s red carpet style redefines modern men’s fashion
Jonathan Bailey: Re-imagining Modern Style with a Bold, 'Wicked' Edge
Jonathan Bailey hits the red carpet in style with Matt Bomer

On the scene for a few seasons as a lead actor, Jonathan Bailey has amassed a cult following for a red-carpet style that is arguably one of the most progressive among his contemporaries. Currently starring in the movie adaptation of the hit musical Wicked and the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth, the talented actor is already known for seamlessly bringing a thoroughly modern aesthetic to even the most classic of looks, and his use of exceptional tailoring and pitch-perfect accessories is what sets him apart from the field. Over the last year, Bailey has served us with sophisticated looks that have earned him high marks among the fashion elite and the following are some of his best appearances on the red carpet that men are attempting to add to their own wardrobes. 
Going against the grain

It takes a fashion-forward man to dress against the traditional, and Jonathan Bailey has proven up to the task! One noted appearance had the actor in white slacks paired with a flashy long-sleeved silver shirt, which gave Studio 54 vibes. The man knows how to set a scene.

Read more
Authentic Roz explores the human experience in New York Fashion Week debut
Finding the balance between fitting in and standing out with Authentic Roz
Authentic Roz look 3

Walking through New York Fashion Week presentations and showrooms, you start to get a feel of what most brands and designers are used to working with. There are hot buzzwords. Inspiration and creativity seem to be center stage in most runway shows and showrooms. However, as I made my way up North from Madison Square Park to The Prince George Ballroom in the Flatiron District, I found myself in a different sort of environment, the kind where the designer of the collection about to walk down the runway also served as the DJ. From the clothes to the tunes to the ideology, Rayan Alami had a hand in every aspect of his New York Fashion Week debut. After seeing designer after designer with the same philosophies throughout New York, Alami embodied the name of his debut collection at Fashion Week, "I am Different."
Using music and culture to blend a unique style

New York Fashion Week is essentially an opportunity to blend art and fashion into one and tell a story through sartorial expression. While designers find inspiration in all walks of life, Alami uses his multicultured heritage and his love of music to blend a style truly unique in the industry. When I sat down with him after his show, I asked how he brought culture to his work.

Read more
New York Men’s Day debut: HOLD NYC goes alpine sexy in new collection
comfort glamour elevated for the lodge
HOLD NYC Hero

Finding the perfect Apres ski look is a task that every mountain sports nut has figured out. The move from the mountain to the lodge takes you from extreme sport to casual relaxation and maybe a little luxury. While you will mostly find the skiers and snowboarders dropping off their gear and shedding the layers in place of their flannels, jackets, and technical function style, there is an opportunity for some elevation that HOLD NYC is looking to capitalize on in 2025. The HOLD NYC NYMD debut brings an element of crossover between functional luxury and the element of glamour for their first run at New York Men's Day.
Bringing glamour to the mountain

The mountain lodge may not be the first place you think of when you think of glamour. While the lodge is the place for the perfect Apres ski looks that scream comfort and relaxation, there is a bit of etiquette and thought that goes into it. Glamour is the same, and therefore, there is a connection between the two that is perfect for someone like Holden Akerley, designer of HOLD NYC, to find the pathway between the two. He does that at New York Men's Day with the use of casual elements built into more elevated styles. From suiting using shorts to skirts with fleece tops, there is something for everyone in this collection that is classified as genderless. You shouldn't expect anything less than bold excellence from a former designer for Ralph Lauren, and Holden delivered that at New York Fashion Week.

Read more