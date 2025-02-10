 Skip to main content
New study reveals the top budget-friendly spring break spots for families

Take the family on a great spring break getaway without breaking the bank

By
A view of a resort in Cancun, Mexico.
Aman / Unsplash

Spring break doesn’t have to break the bank, especially when you know where to go. A new study by Dollar Flight Club has just unveiled the most affordable spring break destinations for families, offering a mix of fun, relaxation, and budget-friendly options. To create their list, Dollar Flight Club analyzed key factors like airfare trends, family-friendly activities, and seasonal considerations such as hotel rates and the best weather conditions for travel.

If you’re looking for a family getaway that doesn’t cost a fortune, these destinations might just be the perfect choice for your next spring break adventure. 

The most affordable international destinations

Sayulita, Cancun
Michelle_Raponi / Pixabay

If you’re ready to venture beyond the borders, there are plenty of international destinations that won’t break the bank. Topping the list is Montego Bay, Jamaica, where you can find flights for as low as $270. To save even more, Dollar Flight Club suggests negotiating transportation directly with local drivers and exploring free attractions like the Montego Bay Marine Park. When it comes to souvenirs, skip the pricey hotel shops and head to local craft markets for unique handmade goods and affordable snacks.

Next up is Cancun, Mexico, a family favorite known for its all-inclusive resorts. While resorts can be pricey, Dollar Flight Club recommends booking excursions like cenote tours or day trips directly with local providers to avoid resort markups. For a free, relaxing day, head to public beaches like Playa Delfines. Many resorts also offer affordable day passes, letting you enjoy pools, dining, and amenities without the cost of an overnight stay.

Other international destinations on the list include Aruba, San Jose, Costa Rica, and Nassau, Bahamas.

The most affordable domestic destinations

A view of a theme park in Orlando
Aditya Vyas / Unsplash

If you’re staying stateside this spring break, Orlando, Florida, is the top budget-friendly destination. With Disney World and Universal Studios, it’s perfect for families. To save, focus on one park per day, bring your own snacks, and visit free spots like Disney Springs for entertainment and attractions.

San Diego, California, is another great choice, with flights averaging $189. Enjoy sunny weather and free family activities like exploring Balboa Park’s gardens and trails or tide pooling at La Jolla Cove. March visitors can also enjoy free events like the San Diego Latino Film Festival.

The other top affordable domestic destinations include Phoenix, Arizona, Big Bear, California, Keystone, Colorado, and Kona, Hawaii.

