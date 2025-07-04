 Skip to main content
Where you vacation could raise your skin cancer risk, says new study

New study reveals alarming sunscreen truths

By
Palm Beach, Florida
Palm Beach, Florida

Most of us assume everyone knows the importance of protecting our skin from harmful UV rays, yet a new study suggests awareness campaigns aren’t doing enough to protect Americans. A recently published study revealed a dangerous gap between what people know about sunscreen and how they use it, putting millions of Americans at an increased risk of developing skin cancer. Furthermore, the study found that specific beach destinations may have higher skin-damaging UV doses than others, indicating that where you vacation also weighs in on your overall risk of skin cancer.

The study analyzed over 378 million UV dose records from the European Space Agency and melanoma skin cancer rates from the World Health Organization for 168 countries. Those seeking the safest beach vacation possible should look to destinations such as Poland, Albania, and Iceland, with the lowest combined average daily UV radiation levels and melanoma skin cancer rates. Meanwhile, other popular beach destinations in Peru, Australia, and Ecuador had the riskiest UV radiation levels. In the U.S., Alaska, Washington, and Maine are the safest states for beachgoers who want to protect themselves from the sun.

The alarming results of this study also revealed that only 77% of Americans surveyed know that SPF is needed on cloudy days, yet 65% skip applying it anyway. Meanwhile, 44% of participants admitted they’ve been burned in the past year, even while wearing sunscreen, and most said they skipped applying it to essential spots like the feet, back, scalp, and lips. The top reasons that Americans reported not wearing sunscreen include various excuses such as “I don’t burn” or “I don’t need it”, suggesting an alarming need for more education in the realm of sun protection.



