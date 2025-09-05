 Skip to main content
Craft, contrast, and cold enfleurage define Acqua di Parma’s latest fragrance

As a new season begins to take force, it’s also time for a switch in fragrances. While many brands will offer some of the traditional fall scents, Acqua di Parma is exploring a unique perfumery technique for its latest release, promising a distinctive scent. Its newest fragrance, “Gelsomino a Freddo,” adds to the brand’s “Signatures of the Sun” collection with a vibrant and bold new scent. Not just showcasing a new fragrance, Acqua di Parma takes to the ancient process of enfluerage to create this brand new scent. Enfleurage is a process that extracts scents from raw materials by immersing them in a fatty substance, taking each ounce of aroma. For this scent, the process entailed 48-hour cycles in which fresh jasmine blossoms were pressed onto purified shea butter. 

Recommended Videos

Along with the time-intensive process, the newest Acqua di Parma scent also manages to entice with its bold display. Top notes of Italian lemon, pink pepper, and artemisia add a special zest to the aroma, before unveiling the heart of pure jasmine enfleurage, smoky black tea, and orris concentrate. In its base, the fragrance features guaiac wood, cypriol, and patchouli essence, which rounds out the scent with a warm and embracing characteristic. A playful blend of vibrant scents and grounding notes, Acqua di Parma is an enticing fragrance that showcases the craftsmanship behind its creation. Cased in a new transparent bottle, the fragrance comes in a larger hatbox and features an upgraded label. Along with the fragrance, a new Zafferano Hand and Body Wash, Body Cream, 200-gram candles, and a 180 ml diffuser have also been added to the Signatures of the Sun collection. Although no official date has been given, it’s expected that these additions and the “Gelsomino a Freddo” fragrance will make their appearance soon.

