American Airlines’ latest ‘flight’ from Philly to Trenton is actually a bus

American Airlines customers will soon have another way to reach New Jersey, with a route between Philadelphia and Trenton. The only catch? It’s on a bus. The airline will begin the trips September 22, operated by its partner, Landline. That’ll offer an easy connection between Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN).

Bus passengers will arrive inside security

Three times daily, American Airlines buses will depart and arrive “airside,” meaning passengers have been pre-screened by the TSA before embarking. Not only will that make for quicker boarding, but checked baggage will also be transferred automatically. Yet another perk is AAdvantage Members (and partner airline loyalty members) can earn and redeem miles on the bus trips.

Nick Johnson, Vice President and Head of Revenue at Landline said: “By this fall, Landline will feed over 1,500 daily seats into American’s Philadelphia hub from five Northeast cities, unlocking seamless global connectivity for hundreds of thousands of travelers each year.”

In addition to Trenton, Landline serves the following locations via PHL:

Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) in New Jersey

Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN) in New Jersey

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) in Pennsylvania

Wilmington Airport (ILG) in Delaware

Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP) in Pennsylvania

Those looking to travel on the American/Landline PHL to TTN bus can reserve tickets on aa.com. The trip takes only 50 minutes, with buses departing Trenton at 6:45 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Buses embark from Philadelphia at 8:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 6:40 p.m.