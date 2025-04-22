American Airlines to sponsor this global sporting event

American Airlines has signed on as the Official North American Airline Supplier for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. That’ll help bolster the tournament’s relationships with North America and help teams and fans enjoy world-class travel during the global spectacle.

The collaboration calls for American Airlines to advertise opportunities and offers while working with Qatar Airways during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The event will take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with 48 teams participating, 16 host cities, and three host countries.

American Airlines and Qatar Airways work together for the FIFA World Cup 2026

American’s sponsorship marks a significant collaboration with Qatar Airways, which serves as FIFA’s Global Airline Partner. The Middle Eastern airline has renewed its global partnership with FIFA through 2030, retaining its exclusive international flight rights. The two airlines working together will make for smooth domestic and international connections for everyone during the World Cup. American is giving AAdvantage members the chance to win match tickets via a sweepstakes that began last week.

Caroline Clayton, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Communications of American Airlines, said: “We are proud to partner with FIFA and look forward to connecting fans to all FIFA World Cup 26™ matches. As the home team for this historic event, we look forward to flying fans across North America to experience the passion, energy and diversity of the beautiful game.”

FIFA Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, said: “Having American Airlines on board as an Official Supplier further enhances our ability to deliver an exceptional FIFA World Cup in 2026. Their unmatched domestic network and deep connection to the American public make them a great fit for a tournament that will captivate millions across North America.”

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said: “As the Official Global Airline Partner of FIFA and the FIFA World Cup 2026™, we are proud to play a central role in bringing fans from across the globe to this highly anticipated tournament. With American Airlines joining as the Official North American Airline Supplier and oneworld® partner, we believe that, together, through our expansive networks and world-class loyalty programs, we can offer millions of travelers a seamless and rewarding journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.”