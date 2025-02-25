Qatar Airways changes the booking experience with this AI tool

Web Summit Qatar runs from February 24-26, and there, Qatar Airways is introducing Sama, a revolutionary AI tool. Leveraging the power of AI, Sama streamlines the booking experience, creating a tailored itinerary for any type of trip.

Sama creates customized itineraries

Using Artificial Intelligence, Sama lets customers interact via voice and chat and then designs their itinerary. Travelers can ask about flights, family-friendly destinations, and more, 24 hours a day. Sama is available on Qatar Airways’ Qverse, website, and app. The airline also has several more innovations in store.

Recommended Videos

Dream Destination—The Pulse is another AI tool that interprets user emotions to help them find the ultimate travel destination. It marks a milestone in emotionally-awarded AI.

The Privilege Club Collection is a digital platform for loyalty members, where they can bid on exclusive experiences using their accrued Avios reward currency. Options include cultural events, music, and sports.

The My Reward Seat Finder helps loyalty members research reward seat availability within a 30-day period. That streamlines the process of finding reward seats. Members can also specify their preferred window and travel class.

In Business Class, AI Menu Recommendations help loyalty members research and find the best dining options. Members can view the menu pre-flight, and once aboard, Sama helps them make the best pick.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways’ partnership extension with Web Summit Qatar illustrates our commitment to innovation and highlights our pursuit of adopting cutting-edge technological advancements to deliver leading passenger experiences. As the national carrier of the State of Qatar, we are also honored to support further our country’s ambitions of technological growth and innovations.”