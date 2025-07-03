These two U.S. airports rank among the world’s most beautiful

While air travel focuses on covering long distances quickly, a beautiful airport can elevate the experience. Plain, concrete terminals can feel drab and boring, and only add to the strain of long travel days. However, open spaces inspired by nature can feel like a resort, helping you recharge and explore before your connection.

Recently, the Prix Versailles — a series of architectural competitions — released its list of “The Most Beautiful Airports in the World”, and two U.S. airports were among the winners. Here’s why.

The U.S. terminals among the world’s most beautiful airports

The just-renovated Portland International Airport (PDX) earned a spot on the list, with its redesigned Main Terminal. ZGF Architects performed the work and took inspiration from Oregon’s forests. A nine-acre timber roof evokes the state’s history of forestry and uses wood sourced from less than 300 miles away. The terminal creates a forest-like atmosphere, with natural light, thousands of plants, and dozens of trees. In a news release, the Port of Portland said: “The new terminal also uses biophilic design — bringing in the natural world — to harness its benefits like lowering travelers’ stress, blood pressure, and heart rate and make it feel like a stroll through a Pacific Northwest forest.”

Next on the list was San Francisco International Airport (SFO), where the Harvey Milk Terminal 1 just underwent renovations, including 25 new gates, and a new design reduced the airport’s energy use by 59% and its carbon footprint by 79%. Gensler architectural firm handled the design work, which includes an undulating ceiling and walls, and artistic porthole-like windows. Gensler also used biophilic elements to create a quieter environment, including boarding announcements that only occur at gates.

Prix Versailles’ “The World’s Most Beautiful Airports”