A new main terminal opens at PDX

New main terminal opens at Portland International Airport — here’s what to expect

By
On August 14, Portland International Airport (PDX) debuted its new main terminal, featuring a Pacific Northwest-inspired design and local shops and eateries. The space envelops travelers in natural light and views reminiscent of the PNW forest. The $2.15 billion project began construction in 2021, and the initial opening covers 600,000 square feet. Completion is set for 2026.

The new main terminal at PDX: Like traveling through a Pacific Northwest forest

Air travel can be hectic and stressful; the new terminal’s designers set out to change that. With open spaces and natural light, the new design lets travelers unwind as they walk through. Additionally, a pre-security area offers stadium seating, and eateries focus on local fare.

Sharron van der Meulen, Managing Partner ZGF Architects, said: “Travelers are immediately greeted with expansive views to the airfield, abundant natural light, and lush interior landscapes that create a sense of wonder and delight and evoke a walk through a Pacific Northwest forest.”

Above, a timber roof made from regional and local woods highlights the PNW’s forest-covered landscapes, and 49 skylights let the light in over 72 trees and 5,000 plants. Not only that but all local-based shops and eateries let travelers get a taste of Northwest culture. Examples include Portland Coffee Roasters, Powell’s Books, Blue Star doughnuts, and Pendleton.

Vince Granato, Chief Projects Officer at the Port of Portland, commented: “With the new PDX, we wanted travelers to know they were in the Pacific Northwest before they even left the airport. And for locals, we wanted it to feel like home. Creating that sense of place started with ZGF’s spectacular design, which was brought to life by thousands of local craftspeople, using locally made materials. That’s what makes this project so special.”

Mark Reif
