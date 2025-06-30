Qantas’ newest aircraft, the A321XLR, is en route to Australia

After taking delivery last week, Qantas will fly its new Airbus A321XLR from Hamburg, Germany, to Sydney, Australia. Flight QF6041’s route will first take it from Hamburg to Bangkok, a 9,600-kilometer trip, the furthest commercially flown distance on an A321XLR. From there, the plane will fly 7,600 kilometers to Sydney, touching down just after 10 a.m. on July 2. The aircraft is another step in Qantas’ comprehensive fleet renewal program.

It’s the first of many A321XLRs for Qantas

The new aircraft is the first of 28 A321XLRs ordered by the airline. With a range of 8,700 kilometers (4,700 nautical miles), the plane gives Qantas more avenues to expand. Additionally, the A321XLR has the widest cabin of any narrowbody aircraft, which brings wider economy seats, 60% more space for bags, bigger windows than a 737, and more business class and economy seating. Pleasant LED lighting and taller ceilings complete the package.

In the quest for more sustainable air travel, the A321XLR uses innovations like advanced lightweight materials and technology to lessen fuel burn and emissions per seat.

To prepare for the A321XLR, almost 1,000 Qantas team members completed more than 45,000 hours of training. That includes pilots, engineers, cabin crew, and ground staff.

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson said: “It has been incredibly exciting to be in Hamburg with our team to officially take delivery of our first Airbus A321XLR. We are proud to be the first A321XLR operator in Asia Pacific and its arrival will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Qantas and a significant step forward in enhancing the experience we offer our customers.”