 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Qantas’ newest aircraft, the A321XLR, is en route to Australia

By
Qantas A321XLR
Qantas / Qantas

After taking delivery last week, Qantas will fly its new Airbus A321XLR from Hamburg, Germany, to Sydney, Australia. Flight QF6041’s route will first take it from Hamburg to Bangkok, a 9,600-kilometer trip, the furthest commercially flown distance on an A321XLR. From there, the plane will fly 7,600 kilometers to Sydney, touching down just after 10 a.m. on July 2. The aircraft is another step in Qantas’ comprehensive fleet renewal program.

It’s the first of many A321XLRs for Qantas

Qantas A321XLR interior
Qantas / Qantas

The new aircraft is the first of 28 A321XLRs ordered by the airline. With a range of 8,700 kilometers (4,700 nautical miles), the plane gives Qantas more avenues to expand. Additionally, the A321XLR has the widest cabin of any narrowbody aircraft, which brings wider economy seats, 60% more space for bags, bigger windows than a 737, and more business class and economy seating. Pleasant LED lighting and taller ceilings complete the package.

Recommended Videos

In the quest for more sustainable air travel, the A321XLR uses innovations like advanced lightweight materials and technology to lessen fuel burn and emissions per seat.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

To prepare for the A321XLR, almost 1,000 Qantas team members completed more than 45,000 hours of training. That includes pilots, engineers, cabin crew, and ground staff. 

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson said: “It has been incredibly exciting to be in Hamburg with our team to officially take delivery of our first Airbus A321XLR. We are proud to be the first A321XLR operator in Asia Pacific and its arrival will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Qantas and a significant step forward in enhancing the experience we offer our customers.” 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

Editors’ Recommendations

Spend the holidays in Aspen via this new American Airlines route
American Airlines adds a route to Aspen
Aspen, Colorado

In late December 2025, American Airlines will launch a route from Charlotte to Aspen. Taking flight on December 19, the route arrives in time for Christmas, and will be aboard a CRJ-700 aircraft. According to the airline, the Aspen trip will be its debut nonstop from Charlotte and coincide with its existing Charlotte-to-Denver route. 
A convenient way to visit Aspen
Maroon Bells, Colorado Mike Scheid via Unsplash

The Charlotte to Aspen flight will embark at 9:05 a.m. EST and arrive at 10:55 a.m. MT. The return trip takes off at 11:40 a.m. MT and lands at 5:05 p.m. EST. The Aspen route is part of American’s recent expansion of winter flights, including Cancun, Mexico (CUN and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ).

Read more
American Airlines plans to resume this Hawaiian route
American Airlines will resume flights to Kona, Hawaii
Kona, Hawaii

American Airlines has filed plans to resume its route between Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) on the Big Island of Hawaii. The plan calls for the route to re-launch on November 20, 2025, and continue on a seasonal basis through February 28, 2026. That’ll continue through January 6, before a six-week break occurs, with flights re-starting on February 12. 
American’s Kona route will use a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Wikimedia Commons

According to The Points Guy, the route filing first appeared on Cirium flight schedules and was later confirmed by the airline. During the 3,724-mile flight, passengers can look forward to traveling aboard the latest and greatest aircraft, with a modern Boeing 787-8 handling flight duties. It’ll offer 20 Flagship Business pods, 28 Premium Economy recliners, 48 extra-legroom Main Cabin Extra seats, and 138 Standard Economy seats.

Read more
Delta announces expanded Hawaiian routes
Delta expands service to Hawaii
Maui

Starting next December, Delta will expand service to Hawaii with a new route and increased flights on existing ones. That includes the debut of service from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Kona International Airport (KOA), a nonstop trip from December 18 through March 26. The airline is also starting several Hawaiian routes earlier than usual, and increasing the number of flights.
Delta makes Hawaii more accessible for winter 25/26
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Wikimedia Commons

In addition to the Kona route, Delta’s flight between SLC and Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) will start earlier than ever, on October 6, with four weekly flights. That increases to daily flights in November and then to twice-daily flights between December 19 and January 5. Delta will also add a second daily flight between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu during that time.

Read more