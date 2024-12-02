This airline will soon receive its first Airbus A321XLR

 Skip to main content
By
Qantas is getting closer to receiving its initial Airbus A321XLR, which is beginning final assembly at the Airbus plant in Hamburg, Germany. The plane will be a milestone in the airline’s fleet renewal program, providing enhanced comfort and range and opening up more nonstop routes. 

Qantas has 28 A321XLRs on order

Qantas’ initial Airbus A321XLR is scheduled for delivery in April 2025. It’ll be the first of 28 firm orders, with the option to purchase more. During the next decade, Qantas will replace its fleet of Boeing 737s with the new plane and be the first airline using it in the Asia Pacific region. The Australian airline’s A321XLR promises more comfort, efficiency, and range.

Compared to the prior 737, the A321XLR features 13% more seating capacity, with 20 business seats and 177 economy seats. It can fly about 3,000 km further than the outgoing plane, which has a range of 8,700 km. That’ll open up options for nonstop routes, both domestic and international. The cabin, designed by David Caon, focuses on comfort and uses slightly wider seats.

To commemorate Australia’s amazing travel opportunities, Qantas’ first A321XLR will be named “Great Ocean Road”.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said: “These new aircraft are part of the biggest domestic fleet renewal program in Qantas’ history, which is bringing significant improvements for customers and career opportunities for our people. The A321XLR is a fantastic aircraft, which provides a more comfortable flight for customers and the longer range will in time give us the opportunity to explore more non-stop routes and operate them more efficiently.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
This airline is reporting an almost 30% increase in European holiday travel
United Airlines seeing increase in travel to Europe this holiday season
London, England

As the holidays approach, United Airlines reports a substantial increase in travel to Europe. Bookings are up almost 30% compared to 2019 and 10% since last year. The trend shows Americans’ move to spend their holiday budgets on experiences instead of material gifts. 2024 looks to be United’s busiest-ever holiday period, with about 25 million travelers, representing a 6% increase from 2023. 
United has abundant nonstop European flights 
Zurich, Switzerland Xavier Photography via Unsplash

United offers more direct flights to Europe than any domestic airline. Its most in-demand holiday European destinations include Munich, Frankfurt, Paris, London, and Brussels. Additionally, with United’s partnership with Lufthansa Group and Deutsche Bahn railway, passengers can reach over 130 destinations throughout Europe. 

This airline will offer exclusive deals on Travel Tuesday
American Airlines has bargain flights and global routes for Travel Tuesday
Provo, Utah

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer tantalizing deals on gifts and gear, Travel Tuesday does the same for airfare, hotels, and more. This year, it falls on December 3, and American Airlines has bargain fares and worldwide routes, whether visiting friends and family, or going on a remote adventure.
American Airlines’ Travel Tuesday offerings
Tokyo, Japan Denys Nevozhai via Unsplash

With Travel Tuesday on the horizon, American Airlines is offering domestic round-trip fares under $200 to cities, mountains, and beaches, to name a few. These tickets are currently available for booking on aa.com. Beyond that, AAdvantage travel rewards program members can save up to 50% when purchasing miles for friends and family from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. There are plenty of destinations to choose from, with American adding 50 routes in 2024, and another 20 set to debut in 2025. 

Spain fined these budget airlines $187 million over baggage fees
Spain fines airlines for baggage fees
Luggage in airport

Today, Spain’s Ministry of Consumer Rights fined five low-cost airlines $179 million Euros ($186 million). The fines resulted from reported “abusive practices” such as extra fees for cabin luggage. The fines could test budget airlines’ business model, which offers lower ticket prices but charges extra for things like larger carry-on bags, which are typically free. 
Industry group and airlines dispute the fines

Irish Airline Ryanair received the largest fine at 107.78 million euros. Next was Spanish budget carrier Vuelta, at 39.2 million euros. Easyjet was charged 29 million Euros, while Scandinavian airline Norwegian and Spanish carrier Volotea were each fined over one million Euros. While the Ministry of Consumer Rights defended its decision, industry groups challenged it.

