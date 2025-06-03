 Skip to main content
Alaska Airlines announces direct service to this Italian cultural gem

Rome Colosseum
Rome Colosseum Dario Veronesi via Unsplash / Unsplash

Today, Alaska Airlines announced direct service between Seattle and Rome, Italy, beginning in May 2026. It’s the first nonstop route from Seattle to Rome, and reservations will open this fall. 

The new route will fly throughout the week

Rome, Italy
Rome, Italy Claudio Hirschberger via Unsplash / Unsplash

The new route will be aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and fly four days per week in both directions. The Seattle to Rome flight embarks on M, W, F, and Su at 6:00 p.m., and lands at 1:45 p.m. the next day. The Rome to Seattle trip takes off on M, T, Thu, Sa at 3:45 p.m. and touches down at 6:00 p.m. 

At the moment, Rome is the most popular European destination without nonstop service from Seattle. Mileage Plan members consistently request trips there, and the Seattle route will give Hawaii and West Coast residents a one-stop option. Those eager to purchase a seat can stay up to date via an early-access list, and receive an alert when fares go on sale in the fall. All that’s required is registering on alaskaair.com/rome

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said: “Serving Rome nonstop from Seattle is a dream come true. As an Italian American whose parents emigrated from Italy, this is a particularly meaningful addition to our network. Rome has been at the top of the list ever since we announced our new global gateway out of Seattle. Our guests have been asking for an easy way to get to Italy for years, and we’re thrilled to provide it to people in the Northwest and beyond. Andiamo – let’s go!”

