Alaska Airlines introducing perks inspired by the West Coast

This fall, Alaska Airlines is introducing several West Coast-inspired perks for flavor and comfort at 35,000 feet. By collaborating with local brands, the airline brings the West Coast lifestyle to the skies, and gives passengers something unique on their journey. From curated drinks to cozy amenities, the offerings make for a fun, comfortable flight.

Alaska Airlines’ West Coast-themed offerings

The perks include products from noted West Coast brands, such as hoppy water, an espresso martini, a cozy blanket, and premium soap and lotion. Each has a distinct, quality feel and make air travel an upscale experience. Here are the details.

Noted brewery Lagunitas — based in California — brings its non-aloholic hoppy water to the skies. With zero alcohol, carbs, or gluten, it’s as healthy as it is refreshing. Since it’s brewed with hops, it offers a beer-like crispness. Beginning November 20, it’s complimentary in First Class and Premium Class, and available for purchase in the Main Cabin.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters, from Portland, offers its ready-to-go cocktail in a can, the Straightaway Nitro Espresso Martini.

Pacific Northwest-based outdoor company, Filson, brings its premium materials and craftsmanship to the First Class cabin with the First Class blanket. A design partnership between Filson and Alaska, the blanket is soft and warm, for a cozy long-haul flight.

Lastly, soaps and lotions by Salt & Stone are available in all onboard restrooms and Alaska Lounges. Made from natural ingredients, each offers upscale self-care.

Todd Traynor-Corey, Managing Director of Guest Products at Alaska Airlines, said: “Our guests value unique, high-quality experiences, and these new products allow us to elevate their journey while bringing a bit of regional pride to every flight. Partnering with Lagunitas, Filson, Salt & Stone and other West Coast companies is reflective of our commitment to support local brands and provide the ultimate premium guest experience.”