 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Alaska Airlines introduces premium West Coast perks

Alaska Airlines introducing perks inspired by the West Coast

By
Alaska Airlines Filson Blanket
Alaska Airlines' First Class Filson Blanket Alaska Airlines

This fall, Alaska Airlines is introducing several West Coast-inspired perks for flavor and comfort at 35,000 feet. By collaborating with local brands, the airline brings the West Coast lifestyle to the skies, and gives passengers something unique on their journey. From curated drinks to cozy amenities, the offerings make for a fun, comfortable flight.

Alaska Airlines’ West Coast-themed offerings

Lagunitas Hoppy Water
Lagunitas Hoppy Water Alaska Airlines

The perks include products from noted West Coast brands, such as hoppy water, an espresso martini, a cozy blanket, and premium soap and lotion. Each has a distinct, quality feel and make air travel an upscale experience. Here are the details.

Recommended Videos

Noted brewery Lagunitas — based in California — brings its non-aloholic hoppy water to the skies. With zero alcohol, carbs, or gluten, it’s as healthy as it is refreshing. Since it’s brewed with hops, it offers a beer-like crispness. Beginning November 20, it’s complimentary in First Class and Premium Class, and available for purchase in the Main Cabin. 

Related

Stumptown Coffee Roasters, from Portland, offers its ready-to-go cocktail in a can, the Straightaway Nitro Espresso Martini. 

Pacific Northwest-based outdoor company, Filson, brings its premium materials and craftsmanship to the First Class cabin with the First Class blanket. A design partnership between Filson and Alaska, the blanket is soft and warm, for a cozy long-haul flight.

Lastly, soaps and lotions by Salt & Stone are available in all onboard restrooms and Alaska Lounges. Made from natural ingredients, each offers upscale self-care.

Todd Traynor-Corey, Managing Director of Guest Products at Alaska Airlines, said: “Our guests value unique, high-quality experiences, and these new products allow us to elevate their journey while bringing a bit of regional pride to every flight. Partnering with Lagunitas, Filson, Salt & Stone and other West Coast companies is reflective of our commitment to support local brands and provide the ultimate premium guest experience.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Iberia Airlines is the first to fly the Airbus A321XLR
Iberia Airlines debuts new Airbus plane
Iberia A321XLR

Yesterday, Iberia Airlines — Spain’s flagship airline — became the first to fly the new Airbus A321XLR (Xtra-Long Range). The flight, which embarked from Madrid and arrived in Paris, took just over 90 minutes and landed around 10:00 a.m. The new aircraft is innovative, combining a single-aisle layout with long-haul capability. Compared to wide-body planes, the A321XLR offers up to 30 percent fuel savings.
The Airbus A321XLR will increase Iberia’s transoceanic capabilities

Airbus announced the A321XLR in June 2019 as the world’s longest-range single-aisle aircraft. Subsequently, airlines planes hundreds of orders, as they look to open new markets with low capacity, long-haul airplanes. Not only that, but the new jet costs about the same as twin-aisle long-haul aircraft, making it an appealing option for route expansion.

Read more
Delta expands offerings from the US to Nigeria
Delta adds new between New York and Nigeria
delta new route to nigeria airplane engine

Starting in December and continuing into March, Delta Air Lines will offer increased service to Nigeria. The nonstop route will travel between New York-JFK and Lagos, Nigeria, complementing the airline’s other Nigeria flight from Atlanta. The Lagos route will be aboard an Airbus A330-300 aircraft, emphasizing long-haul comfort.
Delta’s New York to Lagos route caters to holiday travelers

Delta added the New York to Lagos flight to meet the needs of holiday travelers. Service begins on December 2, 2024, and continues through March 28, 2025. The flight will embark daily in December, January, and February, adding on to the carrier’s daily trips to Atlanta. With the route, Delta improves travel options for Nigerians living in metropolitan areas in Maryland, Virginia, Chicago, Washington, and New York.

Read more
Fiji Airways adds free messaging Wi-Fi for economy passengers
Fiji Airways now offers free messaging Wi-Fi to economy passengers
Fiji Airways Boeing 737

On November 1st, Fiji Airways enhanced connectivity for its Economy passengers, offering free full-flight messaging Wi-Fi. Previously, Economy customers were limited to 15 minutes of messaging Wi-Fi. The complimentary service will be aboard modern Airbus A350 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Here are the details. 
Now, all Fiji Airways passengers can stay connected

Flights can last hour after hour, and it’s nice to keep in touch with friends and family, firm up plans for arrival, or say goodbyes after a fun trip. That isn’t always possible for Economy passengers, who must pay for Wi-Fi, with many opting out of the cost. Now, Fiji Airways’ complimentary messaging Wi-Fi lets everyone stay connected throughout the flight.

Read more