Alaska Airlines introduces movie and food combos this fall

Alaska Airlines offers fall movie and menu pairings for a cozy holiday flight

By
Alaska Airlines makes holiday trips a flavorful, fun experience this fall with food and movie pairings. The pairings debuted November 6, with curated menus and films to match. Also, Alaska offers more than 800 free in-flight movies and TV shows, and most flights over 1,100 miles have food for purchase (hot meals can be pre-ordered up to 20 hours prior). 

Alaska Airlines’ food and movie pairings

The new pairings suit varying tastes and moods, from Cubano sliders and Birria bowls, to holiday comedies and action favorites. Some are available in the Main Cabin, while others are exclusive to First Class. Here are some selected pairings. 

Meal: Spice is Right Salad, Movie: The Holiday

A light yet tasty salad paired with the romantic comedy The Holiday. Ingredients include 

romaine and mixed mesclun greens, ancient grain mix, jalapenos, roasted sweet potato and sweet bell pepper, topped with roasted sunflower seeds and feta cheese, along with a bright chimichurri sauce and a savory spicy tahini dressing. Available in the Main Cabin

Meal: Cubano Sliders, Movie: Fred Claus

Satisfying sliders next to a fun, laughter-filled flick. Ingredients are tender pork loin and Black Forest ham with pickle, mustard and Swiss cheese served on King’s Hawaiian sweet slider buns. Served cold. Available in the Main Cabin.

Meal: Fruit & Cheese Platter, Movie: Last Christmas

A nutritious and flavorful platter and a romantic holiday drama as the miles pass. Ingredients include cheese the day with Beecher’s Flagship cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheddar, brie, Partners® crackers, Seattle Chocolate truffle. Available in the Main Cabin.

Meal: Maple Chicken, Movie: Elf

Savory maple flavors and lighthearted fun define this combo. Ingredients include maple & herb marinated seared chicken breast, topped with a black pepper & thyme jus sauce, served with a creamy potato gratin and roasted Brussels sprouts. (Made without Gluten Ingredients) Available in first-class for lunch and dinner. Elf arrives in December.

Meal: Birria Bowl, Movie: Polar Express

Hearty flavor and the holiday spirit come with this pairing. Ingredients include tender braised, boneless adobo beef served with Spanish-style rice, plantains, green salsa, and cotija cheese. Topped with fresh pico-de-gallo. (Made without Gluten Ingredients) Available in first-class for lunch and dinner. 

Those are just some of Alaska Airlines’ fall food and movie pairings. Additional options include Cranberry Balsamic Braised Beef and Four Christmases, Autumn Squash Frittata and Kung Fu Panda Holiday, Autumn Apple Pancakes and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Mediterranean Falafel Bowl and Shrek the Halls, Northwest Deli and Deadpool & Wolverine, and Kids’ Choice and Inside Out 2. 

