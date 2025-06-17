This summer, Delta offers European travelers a private jet experience

A summer escape to Europe offers stunning sights and experiences, from the small towns of Italy’s Amalfi Coast to the ancient ruins of Greek Islands like Delos. This year, Delta is making the journey more special and timely, offering Delta One customers a final connection via private jet to Europe’s far reaches. Not only is that an experience in and of itself, but it eliminates the hassle of complex itineraries. Here’s what to know.

Delta partnered with Wheels Up, a private aviation company

Passengers who book a flight in Delta One for a trip to Rome, Barcelona, Naples, Athens, or Nice will receive a mobile notification or an email containing the option to book further travel via Wheels Up. That could include remote destinations like Ibiza or the Amalfi Coast. Customers who click the prompt will be routed to the Wheels Up website, where they can reserve a private charter jet for the trip’s last connection.

Delta is a major shareholder in Wheels Up, and the private aviation company has access to a fleet of 7,000 aircraft across the globe. That includes seaplanes, private jets, and helicopters with varying sizes and capabilities. For eco-conscious travelers, Wheels Up offers the option of buying Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) via Delta’s SAF program.

The collaboration also provides incentive for Wheels Up Members to keep booking, with those spending $100,000 per year receiving Delta’s Diamond Medallion status. In addition, Delta SkyMiles members holding Diamond Medallion or Platinum Medallion status can book a Wheels Up private flight credit as part of their yearly choice benefits. Platinum members receive a $1,500 credit, while Diamond members get a $2,000 credit.

George Mattson, CEO of Wheels Up and former member of Delta’s Board of Directors, told Condé Nast Traveler: “Delta has a huge global network, they fly to hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of airports. But if you connect it now to Wheels Up, it’s every airport—it’s infinite.”