Delta Air Lines is adding more Delta Sync seatbacks to its planes

A year ago, Delta Air Lines debuted its Delta Sync seatback. Until now, it’s been available on 185 planes, including Airbus A321ceo and Boeing 757-200(75D) models. Now, the carrier is rolling out the smart TV-like feature on additional aircraft, bringing the total to more than 330. That’ll let more passengers enjoy the innovative seatback’s features on trips large or small.

Delta Sync seatback: Tailored technology in the sky

The Delta Sync seatback provides a smart TV-like experience while jetting through the sky. SkyMiles members can log in and enjoy real-time flight notifications and a system that recognizes their preferences. With the new roll-out, more people than ever can experience this leading tech.

The first phase of the introduction expands the Delta Sync seatback to all A321ceos, A320s, A319s, most 757-200(75D) models, and many 737-800s. That totals 40% of in-flight entertainment enplanements. That brings 165,00 screens across the fleet, and the airline plans to add even more.

Julieta McCurry, VP of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Strategy, commented: “We have introduced customers to a seatback product that is meaningful and relevant to how they go about their lives. SkyMiles Members have already logged in to Delta Sync seatback more than a million times, enjoying personalized content and seamless guidance through their travel day.”

Ranjan Goswami, Senior Vice President-Customer Experience Design, said: “Customers are loving our new personalized Delta Sync seatback screens – and they especially appreciate how easy it is to log in to the screen using the Fly Delta app. Just by being a SkyMiles member, customers can log in to a seatback screen that recognizes them, knows their preferences and helps effortlessly guide them throughout their travel day. This level of personalization and convenience is one way we’re redefining loyalty and what it means to be a SkyMiles member – and it unlocks the minute you join.”