Delta’s WiFi rollout reaches another milestone

By
Delta Air Lines just reached another milestone in its quest to outfit its global fleet with complimentary WiFi. From early April, all passengers on the airline’s transatlantic network to West Africa, Europe, and Israel can enjoy fast, free Delta Sync WiFi by T-Mobile. 

Delta’s already rolled out free Delta Sync WiFi on its entire domestic mainline fleet, and plans further additions to South American routes this spring. Together, these offerings bolster Delta’s industry-leading WiFi offerings.

Delta is adding WiFi to regional jets

Delta Sync WiFi isn’t only for transatlantic journeys—this spring, Delta equipped its more than 400 CRJ-700 regional aircraft with fast, free WiFi. Delta will also outfit its entire Boeing 717 fleet with a standard-setting dual-network setup, which allows consistent streaming and enhanced network performance. 

Delta Sync WiFi lets travelers stay connected from gate to gate, with instant access as soon as the boarding doors close. Those flying on domestic and exit-U.S. flights can watch the latest from Paramount+ on their devices, play games and puzzles from New York Times Games, play the retro-inspired SkyHopper game for a chance to win a $400 gift card, access offers from popular brands, and shop for gifts and Centennial-branded merchandise in Delta-Sync WiFi’s onboard Delta shop.  

Ranjan Goswami, S.V.P. – Customer Experience Design, said: “Thanks to the dedication and expertise of Delta teams, we’re making enormous strides in our efforts to bring fast, free Wi-Fi to every aircraft in our fleet—which in turn will transform our aircraft into personalized platforms where customers can connect and engage in meaningful new ways.”

“With the addition of our pioneering dual-network connectivity solution to 717s and forthcoming A350-1000 and A321neo new deliveries, we’re unlocking new possibilities for what it means to stay connected in the air.” 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
