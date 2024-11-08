 Skip to main content
Delta earns numerous accolades in the Forbes Travel Guide’s Luxury Air Travel Awards

Delta Air Lines awarded "Best U.S. Airline" by Forbes Travel Guide

By
Delta 767-400 ER
Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines earned five accolades in Forbes Travel Guide’s new Luxury Air Travel Awards. Among the wins was the “Best U.S. Airline” due to the carrier’s “strong reputation for its consistency, loyalty program and customer service.” The awards came after detailed research by Forbes Travel Guide, including survey results from 5,000 well-traveled people.

The categories Delta won in the Luxury Travel Awards

Delta One JFK Lounge
Delta One JFK Lounge Delta Air Lines

Besides receiving “Best U.S. Airline”, Delta also topped several other categories, demonstrating its market-leading offerings. Here’s where it won, along with commentary from Forbes Travel Guide.

Best Domestic Class

Forbes noted that flying Delta One “gives you access to the new Delta One lounges, Missoni amenity kits with Grown Alchemist products … and a 180-degree flatbed seat.” 

Best U.S. Airline Lounge: JFK Delta One lounge

“The first lounge dedicated to Delta One passengers debuted in June with an expansive 39,707-square-foot space that includes a year-round terrace, nine relaxation pods, eight shower suites and a full-service brasserie.”

Best Loyalty Program

“The complimentary SkyMiles program gives members free Wi-Fi on most domestic flights (and soon international ones), miles without expiration dates and the ability to earn miles with more than 20 partners.”

Best Airline App

“The user-friendly app allows you to upgrade your seat, receive the latest gate and flight changes, track your bags, navigate airports, locate Sky Club lounges and more.”

Allison Ausband, E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Officer, said: “We continue to make significant investments throughout every point in our customers’ travel journey to deliver the elevated experiences they want and deserve. These recognitions are a testament to each of those efforts and to the Delta people who go above and beyond in bringing these experiences and innovations to life.”

