Delta and Uber partner for these travel benefits

At the recent CES 2025 technology conference, Delta and Uber announced a partnership that helps travelers earn miles and smooth out trips. Delta CEO Ed Bastian and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi described the collaboration’s features and benefits onstage.

Delta and Uber look to shape the future of air travel

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber said: “With a record number of travelers taking to the skies, we’re focused on helping to make your airport travel journey as efficient, affordable, and effortless as possible. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Delta Air Lines as their exclusive rideshare and delivery partner to provide Uber customers with the opportunity to earn miles when riding with Uber and ordering with Uber Eats. Together, we’re teaming up to shape the future of travel.”

The partnership launches in the spring. Customers can link their Delta and Uber accounts and earn miles for deliveries and rides. SkyMiles members get robust perks like 1 mile per dollar spent on Uber X rides to and from airports, 1 mile per dollar spent on eligible restaurant and grocery orders, 2 miles per dollar on premium rides, and 3 miles per dollar on Uber Reserve rides. When it’s time for dinner, members get 1 mile per dollar on $40+ Uber Eats orders.

Beyond that, Uber members can use their SkyMiles to book hotel rooms, shop with brands, and more. The collaboration builds on Delta’s relationships with leading brands like Marriott, Qantas, FlyingBlue, and Aeroplan. Uber currently has a waitlist available, where interested parties can sign up and jump right in when spring arrives.