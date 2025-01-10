Delta and Uber partner for these travel benefits

 Skip to main content
Delta and Uber to collaborate on travel innovations

By
At the recent CES 2025 technology conference, Delta and Uber announced a partnership that helps travelers earn miles and smooth out trips. Delta CEO Ed Bastian and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi described the collaboration’s features and benefits onstage.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber said:  “With a record number of travelers taking to the skies, we’re focused on helping to make your airport travel journey as efficient, affordable, and effortless as possible. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Delta Air Lines as their exclusive rideshare and delivery partner to provide Uber customers with the opportunity to earn miles when riding with Uber and ordering with Uber Eats. Together, we’re teaming up to shape the future of travel.” 

The partnership launches in the spring. Customers can link their Delta and Uber accounts and earn miles for deliveries and rides. SkyMiles members get robust perks like 1 mile per dollar spent on Uber X rides to and from airports, 1 mile per dollar spent on eligible restaurant and grocery orders, 2 miles per dollar on premium rides, and 3 miles per dollar on Uber Reserve rides. When it’s time for dinner, members get 1 mile per dollar on $40+ Uber Eats orders. 

Beyond that, Uber members can use their SkyMiles to book hotel rooms, shop with brands, and more. The collaboration builds on Delta’s relationships with leading brands like Marriott, Qantas, FlyingBlue, and Aeroplan. Uber currently has a waitlist available, where interested parties can sign up and jump right in when spring arrives.

Delta announces innovations at CES 2025
At last weekend’s CES technology conference in Las Vegas, Delta announced a bevy of innovations to mark its 100th anniversary. Inside the Sphere, CEO Ed Bastian delivered a keynote address, covering topics from an AI travel concierge to next generation inflight entertainment. The immersive speech mapped out the airline’s next 100 years, from partnerships to technology.
Delta’s CEO maps out the future of the airline

Bastian set the tone during his remarks, saying: “New marvels like AI, the digital revolution and sustainable technology are giving us incredible tools to transform the travel experience. But amid the wonder of new technology, we’ve always understood that the entire point of innovation is to lift people up.” Here’s what his keynote covered.

Delta receives award for on-time flights
Delta began the new year strong, receiving a Platinum Award for Operational Excellence from aviation analytics company, Cirium. The award recognizes on-time performance while navigating complex operations, and limiting disruptions to passengers. It’s the fourth year in a row the airline received the award.
Delta continues to set the mark for punctuality

In 2024, Delta led the way in on-time performance, with 83.46% of its 1,712,529 flights arriving as scheduled, according to Cirium. That outpaced both North American and Global airlines, which had scores of 76.37% and 83.04%, respectively. In addition, Delta led its nearest North American competitor by 2.53%. Cirium defines on-time flights as arriving within 15 minutes of scheduled arrival. 

