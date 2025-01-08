Delta announces big plans at CES 2025

At last weekend’s CES technology conference in Las Vegas, Delta announced a bevy of innovations to mark its 100th anniversary. Inside the Sphere, CEO Ed Bastian delivered a keynote address, covering topics from an AI travel concierge to next generation inflight entertainment. The immersive speech mapped out the airline’s next 100 years, from partnerships to technology.

Delta’s CEO maps out the future of the airline

Bastian set the tone during his remarks, saying: “New marvels like AI, the digital revolution and sustainable technology are giving us incredible tools to transform the travel experience. But amid the wonder of new technology, we’ve always understood that the entire point of innovation is to lift people up.” Here’s what his keynote covered.

• Delta Concierge: Now part of the Fly Delta app, uses generative AI to ease travelers’ journeys, from personalized insights to meaningful experiences. It’s reminiscent of having a personal assistant.

• Seamless travel via partnerships: By partnering with Uber, Delta will create end-to-end journeys with a single itinerary. The service will allow passengers to link their SkyMiles and Uber accounts, to rack up miles for rides and deliveries.

• A reimagined onboard experience: Delta will debut a cloud-based inflight entertainment system, building on its DeltaSync platform that first appeared in 2023. The opens the door for collaborations with YouTube, for even more must-see content (ad-free).

• Leading the future of air travel: Ed Bastian was joined onstage by Julie Kitcher, Chief Sustainability Officer and Communications at Airbus. There, they discussed next generation aviation technologies in the pursuit of a better world, including a partnership with Airbus UpNext.

Delta’s Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman, added: “Delta’s appearance at CES is a testament to the strength of our brand and the exciting future ahead. This was an opportunity for attendees to experience who we are in a new and unforgettable way. As we look toward the next century, we’re committed to creating more moments that inspire and allow us to enrich our customer connections while continuing to spotlight and celebrate our incredible Delta people.”

The event was a veritable rock concert, with the Sphere’s exterior adorned in Delta graphics and destinations, a in-person monologue by awarding-winning actress Viola Davis, and a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist, Lenny Kravitz. It was a fitting display for the airline’s exciting plans.