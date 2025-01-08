 Skip to main content
Delta announces big plans at CES 2025

By
Delta Air Lines CES
Delta Air Lines / Delta Air Lines

At last weekend’s CES technology conference in Las Vegas, Delta announced a bevy of innovations to mark its 100th anniversary. Inside the Sphere, CEO Ed Bastian delivered a keynote address, covering topics from an AI travel concierge to next generation inflight entertainment. The immersive speech mapped out the airline’s next 100 years, from partnerships to technology.

Delta’s CEO maps out the future of the airline

Delta CES 2025
Delta Air Lines

Bastian set the tone during his remarks, saying: “New marvels like AI, the digital revolution and sustainable technology are giving us incredible tools to transform the travel experience. But amid the wonder of new technology, we’ve always understood that the entire point of innovation is to lift people up.” Here’s what his keynote covered.

• Delta Concierge: Now part of the Fly Delta app, uses generative AI to ease travelers’ journeys, from personalized insights to meaningful experiences. It’s reminiscent of having a personal assistant.

• Seamless travel via partnerships: By partnering with Uber, Delta will create end-to-end journeys with a single itinerary. The service will allow passengers to link their SkyMiles and Uber accounts, to rack up miles for rides and deliveries. 

• A reimagined onboard experience: Delta will debut a cloud-based inflight entertainment system, building on its DeltaSync platform that first appeared in 2023. The opens the door for collaborations with YouTube, for even more must-see content (ad-free).

• Leading the future of air travel: Ed Bastian was joined onstage by Julie Kitcher, Chief Sustainability Officer and Communications at Airbus. There, they discussed next generation aviation technologies in the pursuit of a better world, including a partnership with Airbus UpNext. 

Delta’s Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman, added: “Delta’s appearance at CES is a testament to the strength of our brand and the exciting future ahead. This was an opportunity for attendees to experience who we are in a new and unforgettable way. As we look toward the next century, we’re committed to creating more moments that inspire and allow us to enrich our customer connections while continuing to spotlight and celebrate our incredible Delta people.”

The event was a veritable rock concert, with the Sphere’s exterior adorned in Delta graphics and destinations, a in-person monologue by awarding-winning actress Viola Davis, and a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist, Lenny Kravitz. It was a fitting display for the airline’s exciting plans.  

Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Air India begins direct flights from Newark to Delhi
Air India A350-900

Last week, Air India began flying its long-anticipated route between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi. The direct flight is aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 and follows the recent introduction of a similar route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).
A direct flight from the New York region to India's capital
Delhi, India Anuj Yadav via Unsplash

Air India’s A350-900 aircraft feature all-new interiors, free inflight Wi-Fi, an award-winning Inflight Entertainment (IFE) system, new service ware, and upgraded catering. With the new route, Air India flies between the New York region and Delhi exclusively on A350-900s. It’s the only airline offering private suites in Business Class and also provides a luxurious Premium Economy cabin.

DOT fines JetBlue $2 million for delayed flights
jetblue dot fine blueprint special livery

In an airline industry first, the Department of Transportation (DOT) fined JetBlue for canceled and delayed flights. Not long ago, the airline was placed under investigation for flights that were “chronically delayed” at least 145 times from June 2022 to November 2023. The financial penalty is in the millions and will be split among interested parties.
The fine follows repeated warnings from the DOT

During the DOT’s investigation, JetBlue ran four chronically delayed flights at least 145 times between June 2022 and November 2023. Every flight experienced delays for five months in a row, and in some cases, longer. As the DOT warned JetBlue about its chronically delayed flight between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Raleigh-Durham, N.C, the carrier kept scheduling three other chronically delayed flights, consisting of Fort Lauderdale to Orlando and JFK airport, and from Fort Lauderdale to Windsor Locks, CT.

PLAY offers 25% off select fares for 2025
play new year sale airlines panorama

Icelandic airline PLAY is offering strong discounts to start the new year, with 25% off flights to top European destinations. For a limited time, budget-minded adventurers can book travel without breaking the bank, leaving plenty of funds for food, lodging, and experiences. The promotion includes routes from several East Coast airports, so even more travelers can take advantage. 
Here’s where PLAY flies for 25% off

PLAY’s sale includes tickets embarking from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and New York Stewart International Airport (SWF). Routes include a direct trip to Iceland’s Keflavík Airport (KEF), with connections to Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup (CPH), London Stansted Airport (STN), Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), and Dublin Airport (DUB).

