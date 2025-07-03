 Skip to main content
Utah ski resort set for largest expansion ever

Deer Valley Resort will have 7 new chairlifts and over 80 new runs and more this season

By
View from the top of a trail at Deer Valley
Patrick Lewis / Openverse
Deer Valley Resort in Utah, one of our favorite ski resorts, is gearing up to deliver the largest ski resort expansion in history, just in time for the 2025/26 season. As a part of the resort’s “Expanded Excellence” initiative, this project aims to expand the skiable terrain to 5,726 acres, upgrade infrastructure, and eventually redo the Snow Park base area. Here’s what you need to know about the upgrades.
“With multiple large-scale projects underway, we’re strategically focusing our efforts to ensure success at every step,” said Todd Bennett, President and COO of Deer Valley Resort. “This winter’s terrain expansion — more than doubling our skiable acreage — is a once-in-a-generation transformation, and it deserves our full attention.”
This expansion will add a total of seven new lifts, which will give skiers access to over 80 new ski runs. Over a hundred, if you include the new ski run additions for the 2024/25 season. One of the most promising upgrades includes a ten-passenger gondola that will run from East Village to Park Peak. This isn’t the only upgrade that East Village will see, however. They’re also adding 1,200 new day skier parking spaces.
Right now, construction at the Snow Park base area has been delayed so that the resort can focus its resources on the terrain expansion, but that is also in the works.
With these upgrades, Deer Valley Resort in Utah is likely to maintain its 12-year streak as the U.S. Best Ski Resort, as named by the World Ski Awards. We can’t wait to hear more about this exciting upgrade, and possibly experience the powder for ourselves later this year.
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
