The top summer 2025 travel trends, according to a luxury travel expert

The summer travel season is upon us, and this year’s trends indicate a shift in traveler behavior, mindset, and more. Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations, the #1-rated global luxury travel company, says she has seen various new trending travel behaviors emerge as she works with clients.

With over 25 years in the travel industry, Krueger has witnessed numerous travel trends emerge and fade, adapting the company’s focus to best meet the evolving demands of travelers. For summer 2025, Krueger says travelers are adopting new habits, such as planning trips more spontaneously than ever before and embracing slower, more mindful experiences. We interviewed Krueger to take a deep dive into four recent summer 2025 travel trends she has observed among the travelers she has worked with. Here’s what she shared.

Spontaneous planning

This summer, Krueger says travelers are seeking last-minute trips and spontaneous adventures. “Clients are booking getaways closer in — often just 20 days out for domestic and 30 days for international trips. We’ve adapted by making sure our advisor community has what they need: real-time insight into hotel and best rate availability, access to over 500,000 hotels, tours, flights, and car rentals, and the ability to build complete itineraries quickly through our upgraded advisor-only booking platform,” she says.

“A few factors are driving the shift toward shorter planning windows. The rise of hybrid and remote work gives travelers the freedom to plan spontaneous getaways — sometimes deciding to work remotely from destinations like Greece with just a week’s notice. We’re also seeing smart consumers wait a bit longer to book, wanting to feel confident about spending on travel, given the current economic uncertainty. With more hotels offering flexible policies, last-minute luxury travel has never felt easier or lower-risk than it does now.” Krueger says she’s last-minute demand for places like Cabo or Hawaii from the West Coast, and the Caribbean from the East Coast.

Return to tradition

Not only are travelers planning last-minute trips, but they’re also seeking a return to tradition when booking summer travel. “By nature, we crave tradition and certainty — and with so much we can’t control in our daily lives, families work hard to create that sense of consistency through their vacations. That’s why we’re seeing more families return to the same resorts or villas year after year. It simplifies planning, helps maximize time together, and builds those lasting memories that turn into family traditions,” she says.

“Properties are evolving too, offering flexible accommodations and tailored activities that meet the needs of every generation. Villas within hotel settings do a fantastic job of blending privacy with the services and amenities that make it easy and special to return again and again.” Destinations and properties that have become legacy favorites, such as The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua and The Westin Maui, continue to draw travelers back year after year, offering a perfect mix of luxury, service, and setting that make them easy to return to time and again.

The rise of “JOMO”

Some travelers are also embracing the rise of “JOMO”, or Joy of Missing Out. “A great example of a destination where travelers embrace “JOMO” is Hawaii. We see clients choosing experiences like beachside yoga, hiking iconic trails, or joining mindful cultural activities like lei-making or hula lessons. These are the kinds of trips where there’s no pressure to do it all — travelers slow down, reconnect with themselves, and truly enjoy where they are. Sometimes, it’s as simple as staying in and appreciating the quiet beauty of their room or villa, taking in the view and the moment without rushing to the next activity,” she says.

In response, luxury properties have evolved by blending wellness and nature into the guest experience in meaningful ways. “We’re seeing more sunrise beach yoga, access to local trails with private guides, farm-to-table dining, and dedicated wellness retreats focused on mindfulness and restoration. Villas and resorts are also making sure the design of the property itself feels connected to the environment, so guests can truly slow down, recharge, and feel immersed in the destination.” In contrast to a packed schedule, JOMO focuses on slowing down, embracing spontaneity, and allowing travelers to connect more deeply with their surroundings and themselves.

Active meets restorative

Summer travel travelers are also leaning into itineraries that combine physical activity—such as hiking, paddling, or biking—with wellness elements like cold plunges, forest bathing, or nutrition-focused workshops. “Destinations like Montana, Wyoming, the Colorado Rockies, and Sunriver, Oregon, offer the perfect blend of adventure and wellness with days spent hiking, biking, or horseback riding, and evenings for stargazing, spa treatments, or simply unwinding in nature,” says Krueger.

“We’re not finding that demand is solely about experiences like cold plunges, forest bathing, or movement-based retreats when it comes to travel, but there’s growing interest in including these as part of a broader wellness journey. Travelers are more aware of their health, longevity, and what it takes to feel their best, so it’s wonderful to see these elements being thoughtfully incorporated into their trips. It’s less about a single activity and more about weaving wellness into the overall travel experience.”