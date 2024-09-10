Take advantage of the shoulder season in Cape Cod

We’ve all been in a situation where we go on our much-anticipated summer vacation only to be lost on overcrowded beaches, starving in backed-up restaurants, and left out of sold-out events. When you decide to go to a popular destination, you find out really quickly why it is popular when you experience all it has to offer. But you have to contend with said popularity by going elbow to elbow with seemingly every other summer traveler in the country. This is a common occurrence on Cape Cod. While it is a quaint little destination just outside of Boston, it has an interesting history that puts it on the map for tourists. From John F. Kennedy to Peter Rabbit, it is steeped in American history, drawing visitors from all over every year.

But that doesn’t mean you have to contend with the crowds if you want to get the full experience of the northeastern gem. We got a chance to sit down with Brendan Carey, Director of Marketing for Ocean Edge Resort, who is making a concerted effort to turn what was once a summertime hotspot into a year-round destination. “We always knew the non-peak seasons – or sweater seasons as we call them – offer a quieter and more serene experience while still being lively when you know where to look,” he says.

The pros of Cape Cod’s shoulder season

The biggest concern for most travelers who decide to forgo the usual travel time is missing out on experiences. Many places in vacation hotspots shut down during the slower months. Why go somewhere like this if you won’t be able to experience all the Cape has to offer? Brendan Carey, while not discouraging travelers from coming during the peak months, also reminds us that the shoulder seasons offer something the dedicated summer travelers are missing out on.

“The two biggest pros of off-season travel are the low rates and the experiences,” Carey says. “This time of year, our accommodations are offered at a rate that is too good to pass up. From spacious hotel rooms to luxury multi-bed villas with curated experiences, this is the perfect time for romantic getaways and travels with your best friends. In the sweater seasons, we offer more intimate guest experiences such as mixology and jam-making workshops where you get to meet our head chefs. There is always something to do but without all the commotion around you. You are able to go at your own pace and enjoy the moments without feeling rushed to pack everything into one vacation. One extra bonus is the ease of travel. Very rarely will you experience the heavy Cape Cod traffic you find in the summer.”

What the Cape brings you in the fall

It is impossible to sit on the beach or any oceanside room or restaurant and not get feelings of old America. The founders of America, all the way up to John F. Kennedy, spent ample time resting and relaxing, sometimes finding inspiration in the quaint cottages and the unique Brewster Flats. While there is something that is undyingly attractive about Cape Cod in the summer, there is also something that every one of us needs that we can find in the fall.

“The welcomed solitude,” Carey says simply. “Life gets busy. Even when you are here in summer on vacation, you can feel rushed. In the sweater seasons, there is no rush unless you are chasing the sunset. Solitude doesn’t have to be solo. It can be an escape with friends without your phones, just living in the moment and appreciating your surroundings.” In the hustle and bustle of life, one of the most valuable commodities we can find. Ocean Edge endeavors to be that escape, the place you can go to reset.

How Ocean Edge is leading the way

Of course, there is always a need for someplace to go. And while there is a need for travelers to go somewhere at all times, it can be risky to get out of the comfort zone and stay open all year round, when travelers are unaccustomed to booking trips to a summer vacation spot like Cape Cod. That is why Carey and Ocean Edge took advantage of a time when we all needed to find an escape. “With the travel restrictions during COVID, we wanted to be there for our MA residents and New England neighbors, so we decided to stay open year-round. Much of our resort catered to the summer months, but our creative team discovered how to reinvent our 429-acre resort as a spacious yet cozy oasis for guests. Now that more people know about the natural beauty of these sweater seasons and the innovative programming at our resort and in our community, we want guests to know that Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club is their year-round home away from home.”

He then gave us a little bit of insight into how they are reinventing themselves for the shoulder and off-seasons, letting us know what we can expect. “Wine dinners, murder mystery dinners, complimentary wellness classes, well-manicured golf, live music, painting classes, and more experiences guests will want to tell their friends about.” Carey goes on to highlight the special experiences provided in their luxury private villas. “We are also launching a special menu of experiences in our luxury villas which include a private chef experience, a champagne tasting, in-room fondue, and a raw bar delivered to your villa.”

The result is a serene experience, unlike anything you have ever seen. Solitude can be a scary thing if you aren’t accustomed to it. But once you experience the cleansing feeling of truly disconnecting, you will find yourself leaving your phone in your room. Not because you feel like you have to, but because one look at the fall foliage and the sunsets and you will forget it even exists.