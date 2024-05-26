Want to head off the beaten path this summer?

Looking for fresh summer vacation ideas? You’re in luck! A recent study by Lodgify has unveiled some hidden gems. By analyzing over 57,000 vacation rental bookings made on Lodgify, including direct bookings, Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, Google Vacation Rentals, and more, between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2024, the top 15 summer vacation destinations across the country have been revealed.

When seeking summer lodging, it’s been revealed that small-town charm is becoming increasingly appealing. More than half of the destinations on the list have a population of less than 10,000, offering travelers a low-key experience. Several unexpected gems made the list, proving that travelers are looking to get off the beaten path for their summer travels. Whether you’re seeking tranquility, adventure, or a mix of both, these under-the-radar spots offer the perfect summer getaway experience.

Village of Four Seasons, Missouri

Closest airport: Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport

Located in the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks, Village of Four Seasons, Missouri, emerges as a hidden gem for summer travel. Known for its serene lakeside setting and abundance of recreational activities, this quaint village offers a perfect retreat for families, couples, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Visitors to this cozy village can enjoy a wide range of water-based adventures, such as boating, fishing, swimming, and waterskiing. When not admiring the crystal clear waters, travelers can explore the area’s lush forests or tee off at one of the village’s premier golf courses.

Bayfield, Wisconsin

Closest airport: Duluth International Airport

Bayfield, Wisconsin beckons travelers with its stunning landscapes, charming waterfront, and fun cultural attractions, making it a wonderful summer vacation destination. Known as the gateway to the stunning Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Bayfield offers visitors opportunities for outdoor exploration and adventure. Travelers can embark on scenic lake cruises, kayak through sea caves, hike along rugged trails, or relax on one of the area’s quiet beaches. The town’s vibrant arts scene and historic downtown district add to the allure, with several galleries, boutiques, and restaurants for travelers to enjoy. Bayfield has a population of only 596, so you can sit back and relax without worrying about large crowds.

Healy, Alaska

Closest airport: Fairbanks International Airport

Tucked away in the heart of Alaska’s wilderness, Healy is a wonderful place for travelers seeking both adventure and tranquility. Close to Denali National Park and Preserve, Healy offers easy access to one of North America’s most iconic wilderness areas, featuring mountains, tundra, and abundant wildlife. Visitors can embark on excursions into Denali, including guided hikes, wildlife safaris, and scenic bus tours. Beyond the park, travelers can explore the surrounding wilderness through whitewater rafting, fishing, and ATV tours. You can also catch a glimpse of Alaska’s rich heritage at local galleries and places such as the Denali Outdoor Center.

Marion, Texas

Closest airport: San Antonio International Airport

Located within the heart of Texas Hill Country, Marion, Texas, has a population of only 1,066. This city is full of small-town charm, with an historic downtown area full of quaint shops, antique stores, and cozy local eateries. Outdoor lovers can explore nearby attractions such as Lake McQueeny and Lake Placid, which are both perfect for boating, fishing, and swimming (which is much-needed in the heat of a Texas summer). Additionally, Marion hosts various festivals and events throughout the summer, so there is always something to do when visiting the area.

Kingsbury, Texas

Closest airport: San Antonio International Airport

Located just 23 miles east of Marion, Kingsbury, Texas, made the list of the top 15 summer travel destinations. Kingsbury is known for its rolling hills, expansive ranches, and charming countryside, providing visitors with a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Popular attractions near Kingsbury include Palmetto State Park and the San Marcos River. History buffs can check out local landmarks like the Cotton Gin Museum and the Kingsbury Historic District, which offer insights into the rich history of the area.

