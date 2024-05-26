 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You’ve probably never heard of some of 2024’s most popular summer vacation spots

Want to head off the beaten path this summer?

By
Texas
12019 / Pixabay

Looking for fresh summer vacation ideas? You’re in luck! A recent study by Lodgify has unveiled some hidden gems. By analyzing over 57,000 vacation rental bookings made on Lodgify, including direct bookings, Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, Google Vacation Rentals, and more, between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2024, the top 15 summer vacation destinations across the country have been revealed. 

When seeking summer lodging, it’s been revealed that small-town charm is becoming increasingly appealing. More than half of the destinations on the list have a population of less than 10,000, offering travelers a low-key experience. Several unexpected gems made the list, proving that travelers are looking to get off the beaten path for their summer travels. Whether you’re seeking tranquility, adventure, or a mix of both, these under-the-radar spots offer the perfect summer getaway experience.

Recommended Videos

Village of Four Seasons, Missouri

Lake of the Ozarks
gmoney73 / Shutterstock
  • Closest airport: Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport

Located in the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks, Village of Four Seasons, Missouri, emerges as a hidden gem for summer travel. Known for its serene lakeside setting and abundance of recreational activities, this quaint village offers a perfect retreat for families, couples, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Visitors to this cozy village can enjoy a wide range of water-based adventures, such as boating, fishing, swimming, and waterskiing. When not admiring the crystal clear waters, travelers can explore the area’s lush forests or tee off at one of the village’s premier golf courses. 

Related

Bayfield, Wisconsin

Bayfield WI
Carol Mellema / Shutterstock
  • Closest airport: Duluth International Airport

Bayfield, Wisconsin beckons travelers with its stunning landscapes, charming waterfront, and fun cultural attractions, making it a wonderful summer vacation destination. Known as the gateway to the stunning Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Bayfield offers visitors opportunities for outdoor exploration and adventure. Travelers can embark on scenic lake cruises, kayak through sea caves, hike along rugged trails, or relax on one of the area’s quiet beaches. The town’s vibrant arts scene and historic downtown district add to the allure, with several galleries, boutiques, and restaurants for travelers to enjoy. Bayfield has a population of only 596, so you can sit back and relax without worrying about large crowds. 

Healy, Alaska

Healy Alaska
sab_k / Pixabay
  • Closest airport: Fairbanks International Airport

Tucked away in the heart of Alaska’s wilderness, Healy is a wonderful place for travelers seeking both adventure and tranquility. Close to Denali National Park and Preserve, Healy offers easy access to one of North America’s most iconic wilderness areas, featuring mountains, tundra, and abundant wildlife. Visitors can embark on excursions into Denali, including guided hikes, wildlife safaris, and scenic bus tours. Beyond the park, travelers can explore the surrounding wilderness through whitewater rafting, fishing, and ATV tours. You can also catch a glimpse of Alaska’s rich heritage at local galleries and places such as the Denali Outdoor Center.

Marion, Texas

Marion Texas
Goodfreephotos_com / Pixabay
  • Closest airport: San Antonio International Airport

Located within the heart of Texas Hill Country, Marion, Texas, has a population of only 1,066. This city is full of small-town charm, with an historic downtown area full of quaint shops, antique stores, and cozy local eateries. Outdoor lovers can explore nearby attractions such as Lake McQueeny and Lake Placid, which are both perfect for boating, fishing, and swimming (which is much-needed in the heat of a Texas summer). Additionally, Marion hosts various festivals and events throughout the summer, so there is always something to do when visiting the area.

Kingsbury, Texas

Kingsbury Texas
mat_hias / Pixabay
  • Closest airport: San Antonio International Airport

Located just 23 miles east of Marion, Kingsbury, Texas, made the list of the top 15 summer travel destinations. Kingsbury is known for its rolling hills, expansive ranches, and charming countryside, providing visitors with a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Popular attractions near Kingsbury include Palmetto State Park and the San Marcos River. History buffs can check out local landmarks like the Cotton Gin Museum and the Kingsbury Historic District, which offer insights into the rich history of the area.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
This is the best travel spot to buy a winter vacation home
You'll want to return to these travel spots every winter
green and brown trees on snow covered mountain during daytime

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own winter wonderland retreat, you'll want to take note. According to a recent report by Vacasa, a leading vacation rental management company, the small mountain town of Big Sky, Montana, is emerging as the top destination for buying a winter vacation home in 2024.

While popular destinations like Colorado and Vermont often come to mind when it comes to winter vacation spots, Big Sky offers an unbeatable combination of world-class skiing, stunning natural beauty, and surprisingly affordable real estate.

Read more
Do you need a passport to travel in the U.S. in 2024?
Find out what kind of ID you need to travel domestically
Person holding passport and luggage at the airport.

Travel is tricky enough, but to add to the already confusing world of air travel, the U.S. government has been teasing us with updated identification requirements for what seems like forever. After years of changed dates, extended deadlines, and general defiance at the state level, there’s still a lot of confusion around the REAL ID Act, particularly when it comes to modern air travel. So, do you need a passport to travel within the U.S. once this goes into effect?
Direct answer: You will not need a passport to travel within the US in 2024 or 2025, when the REAL ID Act goes into effect, though you can use one. Most people will use a REAL ID compliant driver's license. These are already being issued and can be identified by the star in the upper right hand corner of the ID.
Read on to see more about what this means and how do you prepare if your ID isn't already compliant? We’ll clear a few things up regarding this issue and explain the use of your passport when traveling domestically.

The REAL ID Act basics
For starters, the REAL ID Act was slated to become law back on Oct. 1, 2020. However, the unprecedented circumstances of the last few years — traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic in particular — pushed the execution date. Now that date has been changed yet again. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), all U.S. travelers must meet the REAL ID requirements to board domestic flights by May 7, 2025 (it was last slated for May 3, 2024, with October 1, 2021, and then to May 3, 2024, as the dates before then). While you may not need a passport to travel, you will need a REAL ID.
Every state will require a REAL ID
If you thought maybe your state wouldn't comply with the act, we're sorry to say that every territory and state will require a REAL ID. Some states have already started issuing them, so you may have one.
The REAL ID won't get you everywhere
For trips to Mexico (by land) and Canada, and other international travel, you will still need a passport to enter. The REAL ID isn't a substitute for your passport.
The REAL ID isn't a passport
When you get your new ID, it doesn't replace a passport. This can't be used to fly outside of the U.S., but it could be used as a second form of ID. It's also not a visa, it's just your ID taken up a notch.

Read more
The best places to visit: Booking.com says these are the most welcoming vacation spots
Looking for the best places to travel? Look no further
Arraial d'Ajuda is a district of the Brazilian municipality of Porto Seguro, on the coast of the state of Bahia.

 

Travel not only provides a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of life, but it also offers a chance to explore new cultures, connect with different people, and create memories that will last a lifetime. 

Read more