This coastal Florida city has America’s most photogenic commute

You may want to consider getting a job in Clearwater, Florida

By
Clearwater
Clearwater, Florida Artiom Photo / Shutterstock

Tired of staring at endless traffic or gray concrete on your daily drive? A new report from SIXT+, a flexible car subscription service, just revealed the U.S. cities with the most scenic commutes, and topping the list is Clearwater, Florida.

Clearwater, famous for its sugar-white beaches and beautiful Gulf Coast sunsets, was named the number one city for the most photogenic commute. With over 343,000 Instagram hashtags dedicated to the city’s beauty, it’s clear commuters here have plenty to look at besides brake lights. The area is also home to three gorgeous state parks: Honeymoon Island, Caladesi Island, and Egmont Key, making even the shortest drives feel like a mini coastal getaway.

It’s not just pretty either. Clearwater keeps things practical, with an average commute time of just 23.2 minutes and gas prices sitting around $3.22 per gallon. 

Ocean City, Maryland, came in second, with 370,000 Instagram hashtags and a perfect park rating, meaning it’s not just a summer vacation hotspot, but also a beautiful place to drive every day.

Rounding out the top three is Vancouver, Washington. Perched along the Columbia River, Vancouver boasts 345,000 Instagram hashtags, a perfect park rating, and three nearby state parks, giving commuters an unbeatable mix of river and mountain views during their morning commute to the office.

The cities with the most scenic commutes: The full list

Ocean City Beach Maryland
Ocean City Beach, Maryland Irish_Rose / Pixabay
  1. Clearwater, Florida
  2. Ocean City, Maryland
  3. Vancouver, Washington
  4. Wilmington, Delaware
  5. West Palm Beach, Florida
  6. Burlington, Vermont
  7. Davis, California
  8. Newark, Delaware
  9. Pleasant View, Utah
  10. White, Utah
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
