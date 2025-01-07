The best places to visit in Florida for every type of traveler

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Miami 2. St. Augustine 3. Fort Myers 4. Key West 5. Everglades National Park 6. The Palm Beaches 7. Cedar Key 8. Orlando 9. Amelia Island

Florida’s sunny beaches and peaceful landscapes have made it a favorite vacation destination for decades, but there’s far more to the Sunshine State than meets the eye. Did you know people first reached Florida over 14,000 years ago? This long history, combined with its natural beauty and world-famous attractions, make Florida a fascinating mix of past and present.

If you’re planning a Florida vacation, then there’s a wide array of fun places to check out. Whether you’re looking for a calm beach vacation, a bustling city trip, or even a mix of both, these are the best places to visit in Florida.

1. Miami

Miami is one of the most unique and diverse places to visit in Florida. If you’re looking for the best things to do in Miami, start with a stroll through the chic Miami Design District and treat yourself to some high-end shopping at spots like Burberry or Dolce & Gabbana. Then, hit up South Beach to soak up the sun on one of the world’s most iconic beaches before wrapping up the day with dinner and dancing at nightlife favorites like M2 or LIV.

2. St. Augustine

St. Augustine, America’s oldest city, is full of history and charm. Founded in 1565, this gem is packed with historical attractions like the Castillo de San Marcos, the oldest masonry fort in the U.S. and the Lightner Museum, where you’ll find artifacts from the Gilded Age. As you wander through the streets, you’ll be surrounded by stunning Spanish colonial architecture, plus plenty of unique shops and cozy restaurants that make this city a must-visit destination.

3. Fort Myers

Fort Myers has long been a sought-after destination, and was even home to the winter estates of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford (which you can still visit today!). Jackie Parker, Communications Manager at Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches & Neighborhoods, shared with The Manual what makes the Fort Myers area the perfect place for a getaway.

“What makes the Fort Myers area so special is that it is full of natural beauty. The blue skies, warm weather, and stunning coastlines give visitors a peaceful escape and a slower pace.” If you choose to head to Fort Myers, Parker recommends taking a drive over the Sanibel Causeway, a 3-mile causeway connecting Sanibel Island with the Florida mainland. “You’ll see where the Caloosahatchee River and Pine Island Sound spill into the Gulf of Mexico. Look far to the left and you’ll spot the Sanibel Lighthouse in the distance.” Parker also recommends taking a walk around downtown Fort Myers and checking out the Franklin Shops, Leoma Lovegrove new gallery, and Bruno’s of Brooklyn.

4. Key West

Sitting at Florida’s southernmost point, just 90 miles from Cuba, the colorful island of Key West is famous for its quirky conch-style homes and stunning coral reefs. Spend your day lounging at a beachside resort or snorkeling through North America’s only living coral barrier reef. Feeling literary? Swing by the Ernest Hemingway House to see where the legend wrote some of his greatest works.

5. Everglades National Park

The entire world is your playground at Everglades National Park. Covering the southern tip of Florida, this tropical wilderness is the largest of its kind in the U.S. Whether you’re up for a relaxing hike, a kayak safari through mangrove tunnels, or an exciting motorboat tour, there’s an adventure waiting for you. Keep your eyes peeled — you might just spot an alligator or two!

6. The Palm Beaches

Known as America’s First Resort Destination, thanks to Henry Flagler’s visionary railroad, the Palm Beaches have been a vacation paradise for over a century. With 47 miles of stunning coastline and charming towns like Delray Beach, Jupiter, and Palm Beach itself, there’s something for everyone. Chill at luxurious resorts like The Breakers or Eau Palm Beach, hit the greens for world-class golf, and savor delicious meals at trendy restaurants.

7. Cedar Key

Cedar Key is a hidden gem that is quiet, laid back, and totally off the radar. This charming island city off Florida’s northwest coast in the Gulf of Mexico is all about simple pleasures. Explore the Cedar Key National Wildlife Refuge for scenic trails and amazing birdwatching or dive into the area’s history at the Cedar Key Museum State Park and the Cedar Key Historical Society.

8. Orlando

Orlando is famous for being the ultimate theme park destination, with Disney World and Universal Studios drawing crowds from all over. But Orlando isn’t just about roller coasters — it’s also packed with unique places to visit in Florida for a more relaxed vibe! If you’re looking to discover some hidden gems of Orlando, take a stroll through the lush beauty of the 50-acre Lou Gardens or explore the stunning art at the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Garden.

9. Amelia Island

With a past shaped by Spanish, French, British, and American rule, Amelia Island is rich in culture and is easily one of the best places to visit in Florida. It’s a popular vacation spot with luxury resorts like The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, and stunning beaches like Fernandina Beach. You can unwind by the ocean or dive into the island’s history at the Amelia Island Museum of History. You can also check out the oldest lighthouse in Florida on Amelia Island, which towers over the beach at 64 feet.