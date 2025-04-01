 Skip to main content
This Southwest Florida resort is inviting travelers back to its private island paradise

Enjoy your own private island experience

By
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa

As the spring and summer travel season heats up, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs is once again offering guests an exclusive escape to its private island retreat. Located near Naples, this award-winning resort is reopening its Big Hickory Island experience, providing a secluded beachfront getaway without the crowds.

Accessible only to resort guests, the island is reached via a scenic 15-minute ferry ride departing directly from the property. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted with pristine white sand, calm waters perfect for swimming, and complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas for ultimate relaxation.

“We are thrilled to welcome the spring and summer travel season with the reopening of Big Hickory Island,” said Brian Kramer, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa. “Our private island experience provides guests with a quiet and secluded beach setting to truly soak in the stunning natural beauty of Southwest Florida.”

The ferry operates daily between 9:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., with reservations required up to 24 hours in advance through the resort’s website

Enjoy even more beyond the island

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa
Image used with permission by copyright holder

While the private island is a standout feature, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa offers plenty to enjoy beyond the shoreline. The resort boasts 462 recently renovated guestrooms and suites, ensuring a comfortable stay.

Water lovers can take advantage of the resort’s expansive water park, which includes multiple pools, a waterfall, an adults-only section, a lazy river, and waterslides. Guests can also elevate their poolside experience with private cabanas and day beds featuring chaise lounges, cable TV, and dedicated food and beverage service.

For those looking for relaxation and enrichment, the resort offers activities like sip-and-paint classes and yoga on the lawn. The Stillwater Spa provides a luxurious retreat with massages, steam rooms, and saunas. Dining options abound as well, with several on-site restaurants, including the newly renovated Tarpon Bay, where guests can enjoy elevated seafood fare.

