This country is now the go-to for solo travel, according to a new study

Italy is the top place to travel solo

Canals in Burano, Venice, Italy
Burano, Venice, Italy Robin Lopez / Unsplash

Craving a solo escape that’s equal parts safe and scenic? According to a new ranking from Much Better Adventures, there’s one destination that stands out above the rest, and it might surprise you. After analyzing factors like safety scores, affordability, biodiversity, ease of entry, and traveler reviews, the adventure travel company named Italy the number one country in the world for solo travel in 2025.

While seven of the top 10 destinations are in Europe, Italy claimed the top spot thanks to its incredible regional diversity, accessible travel network, and warm, welcoming atmosphere. Each part of the country feels like a unique adventure, from the vineyards of Tuscany to the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast, the food markets of Palermo to the alpine trails of the Dolomites. With affordable trains and well-connected towns, traveling between regions is easy, often spontaneous, and always scenic.

Italy also ranks high in safety and affordability. The average cost of a meal for one is just £12.61 (around $17), and many solo travelers say they feel comfortable exploring both cities and countryside on their own. In smaller towns and popular stops, locals are often curious and eager to chat, making it easy to connect without needing a travel buddy.

In second place is Japan, where solo travelers can bounce between the energy of Tokyo and the serenity of sacred mountains like those along the Kumano Kodo trail. It’s extremely safe and well-organized, though language barriers and the cost of solo upgrades or tours can be a challenge.

Rounding out the top three is Norway, where solo adventure means forest hikes, dramatic fjords, kayaking the Lofoten Islands, or even spotting polar bears in Svalbard. Though stunning, it’s the priciest of the bunch, with average meals costing £16.71 ($22.63). Still, for nature lovers, it’s hard to beat.

The best solo travel destinations: The full list

japan
Lorenzo Castellino / Pexels
  1. Italy
  2. Japan
  3. Norway
  4. Spain
  5. Albania
  6. Portugal
  7. Nepal
  8. Montenegro
  9. Jordan
  10. Greece
