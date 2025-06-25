Language expert reveals key phrases every traveler should know before going abroad

If you’re getting ready to explore new destinations and travel abroad, chances are you’ll land somewhere where English isn’t the first language. While it’s true that English is widely spoken in many tourist hotspots, it’s not a guarantee, especially in smaller towns or off-the-beaten-path places. And let’s face it, learning an entire language before a trip isn’t exactly realistic. But the good news? Just a few key phrases can make a world of difference.

“You don’t need to speak the whole language to make your way in a new country,” says Anna Latorre, Spanish language tutor at Anna Spanish.

Recommended Videos

We chatted with Anna to uncover the four essential phrases every traveler should have in their back pocket before jetting off to international destinations.

1. Emergency and safety phrases

No one likes to think about things going wrong on a trip, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry. If you take a wrong turn, lose your phone, or have a health scare, knowing how to ask for help in the local language can make a big difference.

“Travel is fun, but in case you run into trouble, learning a few key phrases like how to say ‘help,’ ‘Where’s the nearest hospital?’ or ‘call the police’ could be a huge lifesaver in desperate situations,” says Latorre.

These are the kinds of phrases you hope you’ll never have to use, but they’re worth learning just in case.

2. Phrases for getting around

Let’s be honest, most of us rely on Google Maps to get just about anywhere these days (guilty). But what happens when your phone dies or the internet’s spotty? That’s where knowing a few basic direction phrases really comes in handy.

“Google Maps has caused us to lose the skill of asking for directions, but in some countries where the internet isn’t great or navigating is difficult even with GPS, knowing how to ask a local for directions could be key,” Latorre. “Learning a few essential navigational phrases and the names of the sites and places you want to visit could save you a lot of time when traveling.”

3. Common food and drink phrases

One of the best parts of traveling is trying the local food, but ordering can get a little tricky if you don’t speak the language. Knowing a few basic food and drink phrases can make the whole experience smoother and more enjoyable.

“This can be a very easy way to leave a good impression at a restaurant – to ask for basics like water, the menu, or the bill in the people’s mother tongue,” says Latorre.

It’s not just about being polite, though. It can also be a matter of safety. “It is also essential if you have any allergies to know the phrase ‘I am allergic to…’ to avoid any issues when eating abroad,” she adds.

4. Polite phrases

Sometimes, it’s the little things that make the biggest impact, especially when it comes to language. Learning simple polite phrases like “hello,” “please,” “thank you,” and “goodbye” might not seem like much, but they can go a long way in making genuine connections while you travel.

“Learning how to say ‘hello,’ ‘how are you,’ and ‘goodbye’ can be a very easy way to build rapport with locals even if they speak English,” says Latorre. “It’s also a really nice gesture that shows the locals you put in the time to know the basics of their language.”