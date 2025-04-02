 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Looking to work remotely? These are the best cities for digital nomads in 2025

Los Angeles took the number one spot

By
man at wooden desk in front of 3 computer screens
olia danilevich / Pexels

As digital nomadism continues to rise in popularity, with remote workers traveling while working from various global destinations, it’s clear that remote work is here to stay. TikTok searches for “digital nomad destination” have surged by 3,067% year-over-year, highlighting the growing appeal of this flexible lifestyle. To help remote workers find the ideal place to set up their offices, a new study by Away Holidays has analyzed factors like internet speeds, cost of living, availability of weekend events, and the ideal weather to reveal the top digital nomad destinations for 2025.

Topping the list is Los Angeles, California, scoring a perfect 100. Despite the high cost of living, L.A. offers a strong remote work ecosystem, with fast broadband speeds of 269 Mbps and a mild climate year-round. The city also provides hundreds of co-working spaces and coffee shops, ensuring remote workers have plenty of options to work productively. 

Recommended Videos

In second place is Barcelona, Spain, with an overall score of 99.34. Spain’s affordable monthly transport costs and digital nomad visa, which allows remote workers to live and work in Spain (even for a Spanish company, as long as the work is under 20% of their total professional activity), make it a top choice.

Related

Montevideo, Uruguay takes third place, with Madrid, Spain and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam rounding out the top five.

The best cities for digital nomads: The full list

Horizon of Barcelona, Spain
Ansar Naib / Unsplash

Here’s the full list of the best cities in the world for digital nomads in 2025.

  1. Los Angeles, California
  2. Barcelona, Spain
  3. Montevideo, Uruguay
  4. Madrid, Spain
  5. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  6. Santiago, Chile
  7. Amman, Jordan
  8. Tokyo, Japan
  9. Beijing, China
  10. New York, New York

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Data reveals the best European countries for Americans seeking affordable 5-star stays in 2025
Looking for a luxurious stay without breaking the bank?
Paros Greece

In a new study conducted by Kinglike Concierge, the 20 most affordable European countries for Americans seeking a luxurious vacation in 2025 have been revealed. Their European Budget Luxury Travel Index highlights destinations where travelers can indulge in 5-star experiences without breaking the bank.

At the top of the list is Greece, with an average cost of $1,329 for a week-long stay for one person. While popular spots like Mykonos and Athens can be expensive, the study found that exploring lesser-known areas can offer more affordable 5-star accommodations. Following closely are Spain and Germany, both priced at $1,529 per person per week. 

Read more
The best hotels in Honolulu for an incredible trip to paradise
These hotels all offer a slice of Hawaii's biggest city
Honolulu at night

Honolulu is home to some 47,000 hotel rooms. And while it's virtually impossible to have a bad time in paradise, some of these establishments are in an elite league of their own. Like the very best wines or a timeless rock 'n' roll record, the superiority lies in the details.

Finding the perfect hotel can be a challenge, and I've definitely been there -- booking a hotel room, only to realize it's in a sketchy part of town, miles away from the nearest beach. But don't worry, we won't let that happen to you. Honolulu, one of the top destinations in Hawaii, offers an array of stunning hotels that guarantee a memorable experience with prime locations, luxurious amenities, and views you won't get anywhere else. These are not only some of the best hotels in Honolulu, but the best hotels in Hawaii (and perhaps even the world).
Sheraton Waikiki

Read more
Not worth the hype? Study uncovers the most underwhelming cities for tourists
These cities are tourist letdowns
Sayulita, Cancun

While many cities around the world are celebrated for their tourist attractions, a recent study has uncovered that not all popular destinations live up to the expectations of travelers. Radical Storage analyzed over 97,409 visitor reviews across 100 of the world’s most-visited cities to identify the most underwhelming spots for tourists.

Inspired by the phenomenon known as ‘Paris syndrome,’ the extreme disappointment some visitors feel when their dream destination doesn’t meet expectations, the study reveals which cities left travelers feeling less than thrilled.

Read more