Looking to work remotely? These are the best cities for digital nomads in 2025

As digital nomadism continues to rise in popularity, with remote workers traveling while working from various global destinations, it’s clear that remote work is here to stay. TikTok searches for “digital nomad destination” have surged by 3,067% year-over-year, highlighting the growing appeal of this flexible lifestyle. To help remote workers find the ideal place to set up their offices, a new study by Away Holidays has analyzed factors like internet speeds, cost of living, availability of weekend events, and the ideal weather to reveal the top digital nomad destinations for 2025.

Topping the list is Los Angeles, California, scoring a perfect 100. Despite the high cost of living, L.A. offers a strong remote work ecosystem, with fast broadband speeds of 269 Mbps and a mild climate year-round. The city also provides hundreds of co-working spaces and coffee shops, ensuring remote workers have plenty of options to work productively.

Recommended Videos

In second place is Barcelona, Spain, with an overall score of 99.34. Spain’s affordable monthly transport costs and digital nomad visa, which allows remote workers to live and work in Spain (even for a Spanish company, as long as the work is under 20% of their total professional activity), make it a top choice.

Montevideo, Uruguay takes third place, with Madrid, Spain and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam rounding out the top five.

The best cities for digital nomads: The full list

Here’s the full list of the best cities in the world for digital nomads in 2025.