Book a 5-star hotel for under $200 in these budget-friendly cities

If you’ve ever dreamed of living the luxe life without the luxury price tag, 2025 might be your year. According to the newly released Hotel Price Index from Hotels.com, there are plenty of destinations around the world where you can enjoy a five-star hotel stay for under $200 a night.

The annual report, which analyzes year-over-year global booking trends, found that international five-star hotels are, on average, 27% cheaper than those in the U.S. Even more striking: Americans who upgrade from a 4- to 5-star property domestically pay 118% more on average. The takeaway? If you’re chasing upscale travel on a budget, heading abroad is your best bet.

The top bargain for 2025? Hanoi, Vietnam, where the average nightly rate for a five-star stay is just $156. When you’re not sipping cocktails poolside or enjoying a massage, take in the local culture with visits to the Temple of Literature or the Hanoi Opera House.

Next up is Pattaya, Thailand, at an average of $157 per night. This beach town is known for its palm-lined coastline, lively nightlife, and the Sanctuary of Truth, the world’s largest wooden castle.

In third place is Gothenburg, Sweden, averaging $163 per night for five-star stays. Known for its relaxed vibe, coastal islands, and food scene, Gothenburg is home to restaurants like 28+ and Familjen, both local favorites with Michelin recognition.

Where you can enjoy a 5-star stay for less than $200 a night

The most affordable 5-star stays in the United States

Hotels.com also analyzed the most affordable 5-star stays stateside.