This travel trend is saving Americans money — and changing vacations forever

Dreaming of London, Paris, or Hawaii? Many travelers are thinking twice. As prices soar and popular destinations grow increasingly crowded, Americans are embracing a new kind of getaway: destination dupes.

According to a new survey from CouponFollow, 63% of U.S. travelers now prefer dupes, which are affordable alternative locations that offer similar vibes, scenery, or cultural experiences without the sky-high price tag or tourist-packed streets.

Recommended Videos

While cost is the biggest driver behind the shift, with 73% saying price is their top concern, there’s more to it than just saving money. Travelers are also chasing smaller crowds (53%), more authentic experiences (26%), and even more sustainable options (6%). Swapping out a bucket-list destination for a lesser-known lookalike can save travelers an average of $2,262 per trip, and more than half of travelers (61%) say the dupe ended up being the better vacation.

Popular destination dupes

So where can you go to get a more authentic experience? Topping the list is the Azores, a group of volcanic islands in Portugal that are quickly becoming a favorite alternative to Hawaii. Think crater lakes, hot springs, gorgeous green landscapes, and all the outdoor adventure without the sky-high prices.

Coming in at number two is Liverpool, England, a laid-back, budget-friendly swap for London. You still get amazing history, cool cultural spots, and a fun nightlife scene, but without the sticker shock of the capital.

In third place is Croatia, a beautiful, more affordable alternative to Italy. With its gorgeous coastline and historic towns you’ll find plenty of charm, plus fewer crowds and lower prices.