Looking for adventure and culture? This city is the best in the world for urban hiking

Here's the world's #1 city for outdoor lovers

By
Rio de Janeiro
Raphael Nogueira / Unsplash

As an outdoor enthusiast, one of the top things I look for in a travel destination is proximity to the outdoors. I'm certainly not averse to pitching tents, but sometimes it's nice to mix in a bit of urban excitement to my travels. Sports Shoes, a UK running retail brand, just completed a study that analyzed the top urban areas for hikers on break. My personal favorite hiker-friendly city is Seattle, which squeaked in at number 12. The number one spot goes to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The winner was decided through two primary variables: the number of hikes in the area and the average rating and reviews of those hikes. This was averaged out into a hikeability score out of 100, and the only one to get a perfect score was Rio de Janeiro. With a total of 334 hikes averaging a rating of 4.8 stars, this city is officially the world’s number one urban area for hikers.

Top hikes in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro
Agustin Diaz Gargiulo

Since Rui de Janeiro is situated right between the mountains and the sea, visitors can experience a variety of experiences all in one place. Based on ratings on AllTrails, here are my top recommendations for hikers:

Try Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas for an easy stroll

The Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas trail is a 4.8-mile loop that takes you around the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon. From here, you’ll be able to see the Christ the Redeemer statue atop Mount Corcovado, as well as the historic mangroves that weave their way around the undergrowth. Dogs are welcome, and there are even some areas where they can be off-leash. Along the way, you’ll see helpful signs to help identify the local wildlife. You may even see a capybara!

Try the Pico da Tijuca Trail for a moderate to challenging hike

Tijuca National Park has so many spectacular hikes, but I want to highlight Pico da Tijuca Trail, which has one of the most spectacular views of the city. At about 3,420 feet above sea level, the top of this hike is the highest point in the park.  To get there, however, hikers will have to climb a set of 100-year-old stairs that have been carved into the side of the mountain. All together, the whole trip is a 7.7-mile loop.

Try the Corcovado Trail for a challenge

The Corcovado Trail is considered to be a more challenging hike at 6.2 miles out and back, but it’s well worth it. You’ll hike through lush green forests, stopping along the way to explore historical architecture, mouth-like caves, and finally Christ the Redeemer himself. If you’re lucky, you’ll see all kinds of neat wildlife like monkeys and toucans. Not everyone is going to be up for this hike, though. If that’s the case, taking a tour bus or the cog train up will just as fun!

With a vibrant city culture and postcard-perfect views from every angle, Rio de Janeiro definitely earns its well-deserved spot as the number one urban city for hikers. Come during Carnival for the world’s largest street festival, or for a little extra adventure, hang gliding over the São Conrado. Whatever you do, have a great time!

