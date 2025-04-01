Is it safe to travel to Thailand and Myanmar? Latest advice after the Myanmar earthquake

Table of Contents Table of Contents Is it safe to travel to Thailand? Is it safe to travel to Myanmar?

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, March 28, shaking the region and sending tremors across Thailand and as far as China. The quake has already claimed more than 2,000 lives, according to Myanmar’s government, with rescue operations underway and aftershocks continuing to rattle affected areas.

As the situation unfolds, many travelers with plans to visit Thailand and Myanmar are questioning whether it’s safe to proceed with their trips. Both countries are tourist destinations, drawing millions of visitors each year, but the earthquake’s impact on infrastructure, transportation, and overall safety remains a growing concern.

Is it safe to travel to Thailand?

Thailand remains a top destination for travelers, especially following the latest season of The White Lotus, which has sparked renewed interest in the region. However, the recent earthquake has left parts of the country reeling, particularly Bangkok, where at least 20 people have died, according to the BBC.

Rescue efforts are still underway for 74 construction workers trapped under the rubble of a collapsed high-rise building in the capital. Authorities say there have been no signs of life in the wreckage for hours, raising concerns about the final death toll.

For those planning to visit, the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok advises travelers to remain vigilant and follow local authorities’ guidance as structural assessments continue. “There have been no reports of additional aftershock activity. U.S. citizens should continue to proceed with caution, watching for unstable/falling debris, downed utility lines, and not return to high-rise residences/office buildings until building management has deemed it safe to do so,” the embassy stated.

Transportation in the capital is largely back to normal. Rail and metro services, which were briefly suspended, are now running, and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, shut down temporarily after the quake, has since resumed full operations. Other major airports in Thailand were unaffected.

While travel to and from Thailand remains possible, visitors should be prepared for disruptions and a somber atmosphere, especially in Bangkok, as the area recovers from the disaster.

Is it safe to travel to Myanmar?

Myanmar has been severely impacted by the earthquake, with significant damage reported in several areas. According to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Rangoon, Mandalay’s airport is reportedly closed as authorities assess damage to structures and transportation routes leading out of the city.

Even before the disaster, Myanmar was under a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory from the U.S. State Department, issued in June 2024. The advisory warns against travel due to “civil unrest, armed conflict, and arbitrary enforcement of local laws.” The earthquake has only added to the country’s instability, making travel even more hazardous.

Given the existing security concerns and the new challenges posed by the earthquake, travelers are strongly advised to avoid Myanmar at this time.