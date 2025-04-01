 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Is it safe to travel to Thailand and Myanmar? Latest advice after the Myanmar earthquake

What to know about traveling after the devastating earthquake

By
Myanmar
STR / AFP

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, March 28, shaking the region and sending tremors across Thailand and as far as China. The quake has already claimed more than 2,000 lives, according to Myanmar’s government, with rescue operations underway and aftershocks continuing to rattle affected areas.

As the situation unfolds, many travelers with plans to visit Thailand and Myanmar are questioning whether it’s safe to proceed with their trips. Both countries are tourist destinations, drawing millions of visitors each year, but the earthquake’s impact on infrastructure, transportation, and overall safety remains a growing concern.

Recommended Videos

Is it safe to travel to Thailand?

Thailand
AFP / Getty Images

Thailand remains a top destination for travelers, especially following the latest season of The White Lotus, which has sparked renewed interest in the region. However, the recent earthquake has left parts of the country reeling, particularly Bangkok, where at least 20 people have died, according to the BBC.

Related

Rescue efforts are still underway for 74 construction workers trapped under the rubble of a collapsed high-rise building in the capital. Authorities say there have been no signs of life in the wreckage for hours, raising concerns about the final death toll.

For those planning to visit, the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok advises travelers to remain vigilant and follow local authorities’ guidance as structural assessments continue. “There have been no reports of additional aftershock activity. U.S. citizens should continue to proceed with caution, watching for unstable/falling debris, downed utility lines, and not return to high-rise residences/office buildings until building management has deemed it safe to do so,” the embassy stated.

Transportation in the capital is largely back to normal. Rail and metro services, which were briefly suspended, are now running, and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, shut down temporarily after the quake, has since resumed full operations. Other major airports in Thailand were unaffected.

While travel to and from Thailand remains possible, visitors should be prepared for disruptions and a somber atmosphere, especially in Bangkok, as the area recovers from the disaster.

Is it safe to travel to Myanmar?

Thailand earthquake
Thirasupa / REUTERS

Myanmar has been severely impacted by the earthquake, with significant damage reported in several areas. According to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Rangoon, Mandalay’s airport is reportedly closed as authorities assess damage to structures and transportation routes leading out of the city.

Even before the disaster, Myanmar was under a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory from the U.S. State Department, issued in June 2024. The advisory warns against travel due to “civil unrest, armed conflict, and arbitrary enforcement of local laws.” The earthquake has only added to the country’s instability, making travel even more hazardous.

Given the existing security concerns and the new challenges posed by the earthquake, travelers are strongly advised to avoid Myanmar at this time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
New U.S. travel advisory issued for this top Caribbean destination
Turks and Caicos is under a Level 2 travel advisory
Grand Turk

In early March, the U.S. State Department issued an updated travel advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands, a popular Caribbean destination known for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters. The new advisory includes a specific warning regarding the territory's strict laws against firearms and ammunition.

As a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic, the Turks and Caicos Islands consist of eight major islands and is a popular destination for cruise ships. The updated advisory comes as a reminder for travelers to be aware of local regulations and to exercise caution when visiting the destination.
What to know about the new advisory

Read more
What is mystery travel? The exciting trend of secret getaways
A thrilling way to explore the unknown
Passport and plane ticket

What is mystery travel? Mystery travel is a fairly new concept on my radar, but I’ve noticed its growing popularity over the past few years. More and more travelers are embracing the thrill of the unknown, letting someone else plan their trips while they sit back and enjoy the surprise. Airlines like SAS have even jumped on board with programs like Destination Unknown, where an entire aircraft filled with frequent flyer members embarks on a long flight to a surprise location – last year’s destination was Athens.

Curious to learn more about the rise of mystery travel and why people are drawn to these spontaneous adventures, I spoke with Lillian Rafson, Founder and CEO of Pack Up + Go, a travel agency specializing in surprise vacations. From hidden destinations to curated itineraries, mystery travel is quickly becoming a favorite way to explore the world without the stress of planning. Let’s dive into what mystery travel is and why it might be the most exciting way to book your next trip.
What is mystery travel?

Read more
Curaçao travel guide: Where to stay, what to eat, and more
Your guide to this dreamy destination
Curacao

I'll always have a soft spot for Amsterdam, but when I want a taste of Dutch charm with a Caribbean twist, Curaçao is my go-to destination. This Dutch colony feels like a little slice of The Netherlands, but with crystal clear waters, white sandy beaches, and year-round sunshine. The best part? It's a much shorter journey from the U.S.

Curaçao's iconic Amsterdam-style waterfront buildings don't feel out of place at all. This island is where Dutch and Caribbean cultures blend together effortlessly. First visited by Europeans in 1499, it was initially settled by the Spanish before becoming a Dutch colony. The island's history runs deep, and it's even home to the oldest continuously inhabited Jewish community in the Western Hemisphere.

Read more